A report has shared an interesting update on Tottenham Hotspur and their possible late move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to make late signing attempts before the deadline on Friday, with the likes of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson and Barcelona's Ansu Fati linked most recently.

The north Londoners have enjoyed a fine start to this new Premier League season under Ange, with the Australian implementing an exciting, attack-minded brand of football.

Tottenham are yet to suffer defeat in the league, having drew away to Brentford on the opening day; soon following that up with 2-0 victories over Man United and Bournemouth.

However, a chink in Spurs' armour was perhaps exposed on Tuesday night, with Postecoglou's much-changed side crashing out of the Carabao Cup second round at the hands of Fulham.

The penalty shoot-out loss at Craven Cottage has already thwarted Tottenham's first chance of a cup run and opportunity to win their first piece of major silverware for the first time since 2008.

The Lilywhites' need to strengthen before deadline day was perhaps highlighted by that result, and as they chase moves for the likes of Fati/Johnson, it has also been claimed that they're still eyeing a new defender.

Spurs conceded a pretty terrible 63 league goals last term, more than any other side above 15th - a stat which backs the need for more defensive quality despite the bright start of Postecoglou's traditional back four.

Speaking earlier this month, reliable journalist Alasdair Gold relayed that the Tottenham boss wanted to strengthen in defence further after the signing of Micky van de Ven.

“Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well," said Gold on his YouTube channel (via TBR).

“I would keep an eye on what happens. I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

Adarabioyo, who is also attracting serious interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco, is apparently still a target for Tottenham after repeated links for much of the summer transfer window.

That is according to 90min, who say they remain interested in striking a late move for the ex-Man City and Blackburn defender. Adarabioyo apparently finds the option of joining Spurs "appealing", but Everton have also held talks over a move.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have offered Eric Dier to go the other way to Fulham, but the 29-year-old may not end up going before the deadline.

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

Adarabioyo has played just a single league minute for the Whites this season, but he did stand out as one of Fulham's best performers by average match rating last season, according to WhoScored.

He also made more clearances per 90 than any other member of their squad, with the colossal 6 foot 5 defender being called "magnificent" by members of the media for some of his Craven Cottage displays.