Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make an imminent offer to sign Montpellier star Elye Wahi as Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou target new strikers.

Who will Tottenham sign?

The north Londoners have made just three major signings so far, not including permanent deals for both right-wing-back Pedro Porro and forward Dejan Kulusevski.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, England midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon have all officially put pen to paper on moves to Spurs whilst making their debuts in pre-season.

Weeks remain of this year's summer transfer window but reliable media sources suggest that there could be a few more additions at Tottenham, with chairman Daniel Levy on the lookout for centre-backs, a midfielder to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (if he leaves for Atletico) and a potential new striker.

The Harry Kane situation is one currently dominating the headlines in north London, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain and league rivals Man United take a serious interest in him.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, admitted he certainly isn't comfortable with the ongoing saga.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Australian.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club."

As such, Tottenham have reportedly been making contingency plans for if the 29-year-old does leave, with Juve's Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani among the strikers recently linked.

Now, according to French news website Midi Libre, as translated by Sport Witness, a Tottenham offer for Montpellier forward Wahi could be in the offing.

Chelsea's latest bid to sign the player wasn't enough, as per Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin, with Midi Libre sharing that message and dropping an interesting line of their own.

Spurs are mentioned as an interested party with more offers for Wahi expected to arrive "in the near future", where the Lilywhites are named, and it's stated they could make an imminent bid.

There isn't much detail given on the nature of this proposed offer, but it appears a Tottenham approach is expected in France.

How good is Elye Wahi?

Scoring 19 goals and assisting five others in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last term, there is little denying Wahi was Montpellier's star player going forward.

The 20-year-old, who can play both as an attacking midfielder and wide forward, is also an intriguing versatile option for Postecoglou with plenty of shelf life yet given his age.

Journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos, taking to Twitter, heaped praise on Wahi for his potential and says he is a "real beast" in the final third.

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said Ramos.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."