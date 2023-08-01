Journalist Walid Acherchour has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could have a chance of signing Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

Spurs' star striker is being heavily linked with an exit as we now enter the final month of this transfer window. Kane, who is out of contract in 11 months, is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich most of all.

The Bundesliga giants are determined to make a move for the Lilywhites superstar with Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe flying to London for talks on Monday.

Following these face-to-face negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, it is reliably believed there is still a large gap in valuation, but Bayern remain confident and could bid close to a €100 million (£86m) package for Kane.

It appears the 30-year-old's exit this summer is still very much a possibility, and as a result, the north Londoners have been linked with a host of potential replacements.

The likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani are some of the names to have been mentioned in the past few weeks. It is imperative that Levy and new manager Ange Postecoglou, if Kane does leave, sign a star successor.

There have been reports of Lille's David emerging as a transfer target this week, and reporter Acherchour seems to believe Spurs have a more-than fair chance of signing him.

Speaking on After Foot, via Le Petit Lillois, the journalist says Lille's star striker is the kind of player who will go to Tottenham - but warns he could be expensive.

“He is the kind of player who will leave for Tottenham," said Acherchour.

"He should leave for around 45 million euros. Lille wants 60 but it's too much. But they got it very expensive.

"Tottenham would be a good club for him, but he couldn't go to the big European clubs who are currently looking for a number 9 (Manchester United, Real, Bayern, editor's note).

"Maybe 50 million he will come out, but it's very very expensive. Jonathan David has two full and reassuring seasons."

How good is Jonathan David?

There is a reason Lille are pricing their attacker rather highly, as the Canada international has been nothing short of superb for them.

The 23-year-old yet again lit up the French top flight last season, scoring an incredible 24 goals in 37 appearances, adding another four assists to boot (WhoScored).

David also attempted more shots at goal per 90 than any other Lille player, highlighting his obvious threat, with the player also revealing he has ambitions to play in England one day.

“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world," said David in 2020.

"That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

If Kane does depart Spurs this window, Postecoglou could have a more-than open replacement for the 30-year-old, and one who has free-scored for Lille over the past few seasons.

The young forward, regardless of whether Tottenham sign him or not, appears destined for a big move.