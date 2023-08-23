Tottenham Hotspur's possible move to re-sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet looks like it could seriously intensify this week, following a report from Spain.

The north Londoners could make further signings before September 1, even despite already sealing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz.

Spurs have started the new campaign very brightly, remaining unbeaten under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who has also successfully implemented his brand of high octane, attacking football so far.

The Lilywhites opened their account for 2023/2024 with a 2-2 draw away to Brentford before sealing a very impressive 2-0 home win over Man United last Saturday, courtesy of goals from Pape Matar Sarr and Lisandro Martinez (OG).

However, there are still key areas to address, as Tottenham have lost former star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and Postecoglou has previously admitted he wants another new defender as well.

Spurs leaked a woeful 63 league goals in the English top flight alone last term, more than any other side above 15th in the table, which will come as an alarming stat for Postecoglou and his backroom staff.

Following the arrival of van de Ven, Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Torino defender Perr Schuurs and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba to plug the gaps.

Another centre-back option is Lenglet, who already has Premier League experience with Spurs after spending the whole of last season on loan at N17.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a return to the club, but the prospective move may intensify this week, as reported by Sport.

The Spanish news outlet claims Barca are "open to negotiating the transfer of Lenglet to Tottenham", which comes as his transfer to Saudi Arabia falls through.

Spurs, meanwhile, are willing to re-sign the Lenglet on another loan deal - and the Catalans are eager to resolve his future by the end of this week.

This is because his exit is absolutely necessary to free up space for Joao Cancelo's arrival from Man City.

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

Over his 26 league appearances for Tottenham last term, Lenglet averaged a cool 87.5% passing accuracy out from the back, making him a potentially good candidate for Postecoglou as he looks to play out from the back (WhoScored).

The former Sevilla star is already familiar with the demands of high-intensity English football, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris heaping praise on his compatriot last summer.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."

If Barca are willing to let the 28-year-old make a comeback to the club on loan, it could be an astute option for Tottenham who quite simply need more reliable options in that area of the squad.