Tottenham Hotspur are thinking of terminating Tanguy Ndombele's contract as Napoli decide not to sign him permanently, according to reports.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

Spurs currently have a plethora of players out on loan whose futures are currently uncertain, with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Ndombele all serving temporary spells away.

The aforementioned quartet were all out of favour under ex-manager Antonio Conte, but since the Italian's departure by mutual consent, it is unclear whether they could play a key role next season.

A lot could depend on which manager chairman Daniel Levy could appoint to succeed Conte at Spurs as their particular playing styles could well influence who leaves the club and who doesn't.

However, according to a fresh report on Ndombele's future, it appears there is little chance the Frenchman will stay at Tottenham beyond this summer after his loan stint at Napoli.

According to SportMediaSet, the Serie A league leaders and chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis have opted not to trigger the buy-option in Ndombele's loan deal - which stands at around €30 million (£26m).

Indeed, Ndombele looks set to return to Spurs this summer as a result, but not for long, as the north Londoners are now thinking of terminating his contract to make him leave the club for good.

Tottenham, in this scenario, would put the 26-year-old on severance pay until he finds a new club. For this reason, it is believed that Serie A giants Juventus and Roma are interested in making a move for Ndombele.

What should Spurs do with Ndombele?

As the midfielder's value severely drops further and further since his move from Lyon to Tottenham in 2019, we believe it is perhaps fitting for both parties to amicably part ways.

Ndombele shown glimpses of his talent during his time at Tottenham, specifically under Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese once praising him for a turnaround in form.

However, those skills have been on display far too inconsistently, and it perhaps speaks volumes that Napoli are not interested in signing him for £26m.

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton perhaps summed it up best in early 2022, criticising the midfielder for his attitude and branding him 'lazy' following a performance against Morecambe in the FA Cup (Football Insider).

Hutton also explained the frustration with Ndombele, stating that there is an 'exceptional player' in there but an apparent attitude problem may be holding him back (Football Insider).