The Times have shared an important update on Tottenham Hotspur and their transfer plans as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hopes to leave alongside star striker Harry Kane.

Kane, who has now flown to Germany and signed his Bayern Munich contracts as one of Thomas Tuchel's new superstars, will come as a huge, huge loss for manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 30-year-old had entered the last 12 months of his Spurs contract, giving Lilywhites officials the very tough decision to make of selling him this summer and avoid losing the player for nothing next year.

Kane's transfer to the Allianz Arena is a sore one to take for supporters who have long watched their star mark himself out as one of Europe's best marksmen.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press on Kane's move to Bayern yesterday, said the forward had already made up his mind on leaving this summer.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the Australian said ahead of their opener against Brentford on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into to what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Kane's move to the Bundesliga comes as one of the most headline-grabbing moves of this summer window, but he may not be the only high-profile departure.

Midfielder Hojbjerg, who has been a mainstay under previous Tottenham bosses, could also make a switch to Atletico Madrid, according to numerous reports.

The Times back this and claim Hojbjerg "hopes to move to Atletico", meaning the Denmark international could well follow Kane out the Spurs exit door.

As a result of this, it is believed the north Londoners are planning a triple transfer coup in the form of signing three more players this month.

This includes another new centre-back and midfielder, though it is undisclosed whether Tottenham will move for a marquee striker to succeed Kane.

The 28-year-old has been a regular in recent seasons and even stood out as one of Spurs' best-performing players per 90 by average match rating, according to WhoScored.

Hojbjerg also chipped in with goals and assists from his defensive midfield position last year, with Kane being the only Spurs player to feature over more league minutes (WhoScored).

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan, speaking to Football Insider, praised the former Southampton star as an "invaluable" member of the Spurs squad last summer.

"I think they’ve got to try and do what they can to keep him," said Whelan.

"I didn’t think I’d be saying that after some of his performances when he first signed. What he’s doing right now is invaluable for that front three at Spurs.”