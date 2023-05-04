Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique in a recent interview alongside Julian Nagelsmann, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs have shortlisted a succession of managerial candidates to replace former boss Antonio Conte, coming as interim head coach Ryan Mason attempts to salvage a European place from an otherwise turbulent Premier League campaign.

Conte's departure has been followed by a wake of other crucial figures leaving N17, most notably ex-managing director Fabio Paratici, who resigned from his post after losing his appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from football.

Former interim head coach Cristian Stellini was also sacked after a dismal 6-1 away defeat to Newcastle, a result which put a huge dent in Tottenham's previous hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The appointment of Conte's successor now takes centre stage amid the chaos engulfing north London, with Nagelsmann, Arne Slot of Feyenoord and Burnley's Vincent Kompany among the most prevalent names linked recently.

As per 90min, an update has come to light on Spurs' talks with candidates, as the Lilywhites hold negotiations with Enrique alongside Nagelsmann. The former has apparently been interviewed for Tottenham's vacancy as well, with the 52-year-old posing questions.

It is believed that the Champions League-winning coach inquired about the state of Spurs' hierarchy, given Paratici's recent exit and the lack of an out-and-out sporting director.

Levy apparently doesn't have answers yet in regards to the latter issue, with any prospective new manager apparently able to have more of a say on Tottenham's transfer activity.

This reportedly hasn't deterred Enrique as the 90min report hints that he is more open to that possibility than Nagelsmann, who himself took more of a back seat over off-field matters at his previous clubs.

What could Enrique bring to Spurs?

Barring his illustrious trophy cabinet which boasts both European trophies and La Liga titles, Enrique's philosophy of open, expansive and attacking football could be a joy to watch for Spurs supporters who yearn for the return of attacking football.

The ex-Celta Vigo coach has been called a 'genius' by members of the media and his status as a readily-available free agent stands out as yet another reason for Levy to pursue him further.

This update suggests Tottenham appointing Enrique remains a firm possibility, especially with the manager being undeterred by Spurs' lack of a sporting director.

As the weeks go by and summer transfer window slowly approaches, Spurs need to make a decision sooner rather than later, so perhaps pursuing Spain's ex-head coach could be the ideal solution.