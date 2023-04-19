Tottenham Hotspur are set to make contact with former Spain boss Luis Enrique as they step up their manager search, according to journalist Matt Law.

What's the latest on Enrique to Spurs?

The 52-year-old has been on the radar of Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy ever since they parted company with former manager Antonio Conte last month. Enrique stands out as one of the more prestigious names to have been linked with a move to north London, alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and even Zinedine Zidane.

There have even been reports of the tactician already travelling to west London for negotiations with rivals Chelsea, but the Spaniard is also thought to be open to discussions with Spurs.

Enrique was also thought to be the number one choice of Fabio Paratici around a month ago with some sources from other outlets suggesting he is still very much in Tottenham's thinking.

Now, according to reliable journalist Law, writing for The Telegraph, there has been some news in the last 48 hours on Tottenham's potential move for Enrique. Sharing news from his own sources, the reporter claims that Spurs are planning to make contact with the coach as the club begin to push harder in their quest to seal Conte's eventual successor.

It is claimed they're prepared for a battle with Chelsea over appointing Enrique and Spurs could open talks with him as early as this week. While there is no suggestion at this stage that he is Tottenham's top target, or if he will even be offered the job, it is clear that Enrique is high on Levy's shortlist.

What could Enrique bring to Spurs?

Barring an illustrious CV, in which he boasts multiple league titles and a Champions League winner's medal with Barcelona, Enrique also encourages an attack-minded, possession based philosophy. The 4-3-3 attacking manager has also been called 'seriously underrated' by members of the media who hold him in very high esteem.

Enrique's status as a free agent is yet another attractive incentive for Levy to make a move with no club standing in the way of a possible appointment. Commenting on his previous links to Arsenal, Man City boss Pep Guardiola heavily endorsed Enrique, stating:

“He’s a top, excellent, amazing manager. He can train wherever he wants and Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Spurs, if they opt to take their talks further with a formal offer, could land quite the coach.