Tottenham Hotspur could potentially appoint interim boss Cristian Stellini "full time" if he impresses from now until the end of the season.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, over a month after parting company with manager Antonio Conte, is still on the hunt for his permanent replacement at N17.

To make matters worse, the man who was leading their search, Fabio Paratici, has now resigned from his position as Lilywhites sporting director after having his worldwide FIFA ban appeal rejected.

Tottenham must now turn their attentions back to sealing a new head coach for the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign, and there have been serious links of late to former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

The 52-year-old is thought to be the subject of potential Spurs talks and is currently a free agent after leaving his position as Spain national team boss. Meanwhile, other top coaches who have been mentioned in the last few days include Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

Amid talks of these candidates, though, reporter Pete O'Rourke says it isn't totally out of the question that they could hand the job to Stellini if he impresses enough and seals a top four finish.

The Italian, formerly Conte's number two, actually went on a mini-100% winning run when stepping in for his ex-boss in February - with Conte undergoing gallbladder surgery at the time.

Stellini is also taking charge of Tottenham's remaining eight league games, and as per O'Rourke, it could act as a little audition.

He said to GiveMeSport:

"The better that Stellini does, it increases his chances of maybe getting the job full-time. I still think Spurs are looking for a bigger name to come in the summer, but who knows, if Stellini gets Tottenham into that top four, it does offer the possibility of a longer stay as manager."

Could Stellini impress Spurs enough?

Whatever the result of his final-run in as interim manager, we believe it would be a huge, huge gamble for Spurs to appoint him full time - even if he does seal Champions League qualification and galvanise the squad.

Amid these troubling times in north London, Tottenham need an elite, experienced tactician who could ideally also reinstill a brand of exciting, attacking football.

That's why it is best to keep chasing the likes of Enrique and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - who is also readily available after leaving PSG last year.