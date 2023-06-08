Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Wolves star Max Kilman as manager Ange Postecoglou approves centre-back transfer plans, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

The Lilywhites are now set to tackle this summer transfer market after ending their pursuit for Antonio Conte's replacement, with Postecoglou set to start officially work on July 1.

Chairman Daniel Levy opted for the Australian who, fresh off the back of a domestic treble north of the border, could bring attacking football back to N17.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy on Postecoglou's appointment."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

In terms of who Spurs could sign for their new manager, it's believed that central defensive signings, a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris and central midfield additions are of priority.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, Brentford keeper David Raya and Man United's Harry Maguire have been linked in the last few days with 90min sharing news on Kilman.

Postecoglou has apparently given the green-light for Spurs to target centre-backs this summer and the 26-year-old "remains a target for Tottenham."

The towering defender has long had admirers at the north London club, according to this report, and a potential move could be one to keep an eye on this summer.

Who is Max Kilman?

Kilman was a star mainstay and figurehead under Julen Lopetegui last season, playing more league minutes than any other Wolves player over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

The 6 foot 4 ace also averaged more clearances and aerial duels won per 90 than all of his teammates - backing how he can be a truly solid figure at the back when playing at his very best (WhoScored).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, commenting on Kilman at the back end of 2022, named the defender as one Wolves player with real "quality".

Journalist Jacqui Oately, writing on Twitter, also seriously endorsed the Molineux favourite as a nationally "underrated" and "pure class" player.