Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will make a 'strong attempt' to convince Julian Nagelsmann who is 'open' to Spurs talks.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

The 35-year-old, after Spurs sacked former manager Antonio Conte, has been heavily linked with a move to north London as Levy continues his search for a new boss.

Following Tottenham's 6-1 humiliation against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, pressure is mounting on both Levy and the Spurs board to absolutely nail their next managerial appointment.

The humbling result leaves Spurs six points behind both the Magpies and Man United, with both sides possessing games in hand. The Lilywhites are now outside contenders for Champions League qualification as a result, making the search for Conte's replacement even more important.

Of the names who could succeed Conte, we have ex-RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique - who have been most regularly mentioned in the last fortnight.

Nagelsmann, who has already won a league title and comes with the reputation of being one of Europe's most exciting young coaches, is a very attractive option for Levy.

According to reliable journalist Miguel Delaney, writing for The Independent, the Spurs chairman is set to make a strong attempt to persuade Nagelsmann into joining - with the tacticain himself 'open' to an approach.

However, there will apparently be significant work to do if Levy is to successfully push Tottenham's case, and Nagelsmann will want certain assurances before taking the job. Indeed, he'd want to join in the summer and a 'decisive say' in transfer dealings.

While Levy is said to want him in before the end of the season, this appears unlikely as things stand.

Should Spurs go for Nagelsmann?

With former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino out of the frame, we believe there best option by far is a move for Nagelsmann, who has been revered by his managerial peers.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola tipped him to be a success long ago, saying this about the former Hoffenheim boss in 2018 during their Champions League group stage encounter:

"I’m really, really impressed [with Nagelsmann]. Taking over Hoffenheim in such a bad situation so young. He will have a lot of success in his career. He’s already at a good team in a top competition. It’s the first time we meet, but hopefully it won’t be the last.”

Also called a 'crazy' tactician by members of the media, Nagelsmann's appointment would bring both quality and a much-needed sense of optimism.