Tottenham Hotspur are "set to cut their losses" on Tanguy Ndombele and it looks like he's "heading to Galatasaray", according to journalist Darren Lewis.

Who will leave Spurs?

Barring the obvious one repeatedly linked with a Spurs exit, namely star striker Harry Kane, there are a fair few others who could depart with the Englishman.

The Lilywhites, after sealing three major signings in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon, may have to balance the books as we enter the final phase of this transfer window.

Spurs are also rumoured to be closing in on deals for both Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips, making the need to offload fringe squad members even greater.

Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are just some of the players mentioned (The Telegraph), alongside goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has even admitted this window could mark the "end of an era".

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris to Nice-Matin.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Ndombele, who has spent the last one and a half seasons various loan spells at Lyon and Napoli, looked set to be handed a chance by Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou - who praised the 26-year-old for his application in pre-season training.

"Tanguy has been good," said Postecoglou ahead of Tottenham's pre-season tour.

"He's been working hard in training, as they all have because they've got no choice.

"I take things as I see them. He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season, and he's been working well. Within that context, I'm pleased to have him here and part of the group. What that means for the long-term, we'll see."

However, reports in the last week have indicated that chance may have come and gone, with reporter Lewis echoing that in a piece for The Daily Mirror.

He says that Tottenham are "set to cut their losses" on Ndombele this summer and he is "heading to Galatasaray".

The Turkish Super Lig side are aiming for an £11 million deal, and due to Maddison's arrival, Postecoglou will have that consistent creativity in midfield - making the need for Ndombele absent.

What's been said about Tanguy Ndombele?

The Frenchman simply hasn't displayed his raw quality on a regular enough basis over his four-year Tottenham stay, so now could be time to call it a day.

Ndombele has previously been praised for his undoubted talent, with Arsenal star Declan Rice even claiming last summer that the midfielder is one of the toughest opponents he's ever faced.

"I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," explained Rice.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

“With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”