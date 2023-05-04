Big name figure and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly the top contender to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

In the last few days, some reports have emerged linking many coaches to the post, with the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter and Ruben Amorim in the frame alongside Spurs' usual suspects.

The Lilywhites are highly unlikely to seal a top four Premier League finish as things stand, with rivals Man United currently nine points clear of Ryan Mason's side with two games in hand.

A Europa League spot looks likely to be the main goal and chairman Daniel Levy will be prioritising the hire of a new permanent manager for next season.

It's been a whirlwind time at Spurs recently, with former interim boss Cristian Stellini following Conte out the door and ex-managing director Fabio Paratici resigning from his post after losing his 30-month ban appeal.

To get the Tottenham fan base back on side, Levy getting this next managerial appointment spot on is absolutely imperative, with news coming to light on a new top contender recently.

Indeed, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, writing for De Telegraaf, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is in the 'waiting room' but certainly isn't Tottenham's favoured candidate to take the reins.

The 44-year-old has been heavily linked alongside former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann in the last few weeks, yet it is believed another in-work manager is actually above him in the pecking order.

As per van der Kraan's information, Leverkusen's Alonso is now the 'first candidate' and Slot cannot match his credentials .

Indeed, the former has guided Leverkusen to the Europa League semi-finals and possesses great experience at the very top level as a professional player - having turned out for the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Should Spurs hire Alonso?

The 41-year-old could be considered among Europe's most promising young coaches alongside the likes of Vincent Kompany (Burnley) and Nagelsmann.

The Spaniard has been revered by sections of the media for transforming his club, who were once in 'disarray' before his arrival (The Daily Mail) - something which may have attracted attention from Spurs.

Alonso favours the 3-4-3 formation, a similar set-up to Conte and one which some Tottenham players may be used to during their time under the Italian.

You can see why Spurs are now considering him for the role, yet we believe Nagelsmann should still be the top target considering both his elite status as a title-winner and tacticial innovator.