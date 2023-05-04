Tottenham Hotspur are set to hold a meeting with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as they keep up the hunt for Antonio Conte's replacement.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Lilywhites are running out of time to make a permanent appointment with the all-important summer transfer window slowly approaching.

Spurs have just four games of the Premier League season remaining, and with Champions League football looking an outside possibility at best, Ryan Mason would perhaps settle for a Europa League place.

Whatever the case, whoever chairman Daniel Levy hires as manager will go a long way to both determining Tottenham's success next season and getting members of the fanbase back on the side.

Chaos currently engulfs the London club, with former assistant boss Cristian Stellini recently sacked after an humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle.

That result went some way to diminishing Spurs' hopes of a top four finish, and they're also without an out-and-out sporting director after Fabio Paratici resigned from his post.

Attention now turns to the appointment of a top class manager for next season, with news coming to light on Amorim from Portuguese source Record (via Sport Witness).

According to the newspaper, Spurs are set hold a meeting with the 38-year-old who is an exciting option, especially considering he is arguably one of Europe's most exciting young managers.

The meeting will presumably involve talks of some kind as chairman Daniel Levy now apparently draws a 'strict list' of contenders to replace Conte.

Amorim is reportedly one of them and this face-to-face will take place at the end of the season, with Sporting apparently admitting that both the manager and his agent, Raul Costa, will analyse all approaches made for him.

What could Amorim bring to Spurs?

Despite his young age, the tactician's CV is already very impressive - boasting five major honours to his name across spells at both Sporting and Braga in Portugal.

Indeed, Amorim also has the advantage of already being 'very close' with Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, with the pair working together at Sporting earlier this campaign.

Porro shined under Amorim as a key player and Spurs supporters will be hoping he could reinvigorate the Spaniard if their club do in fact appoint him.

Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has also been effusive in his praise of the Sporting coach in recent seasons, calling him 'the most exciting young manager' in European football last year.