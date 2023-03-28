Tottenham now 'lead the race' to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as they enter pole position, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Amid the club's search for a new manager, there have also been reports of Spurs hatching transfer plans for the summer and ahead of what will be a crucial next season. Sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is currently still sporting director despite his ties to the Juventus financial scandal, has reportedly earmarked central defensive signings as a top priority.

Recent claims state that both Aymeric Laporte of Man City and Pau Torres and Villarreal could be targeted by the north Londoners - especially since there have been question marks surrounding Tottenham's current crop. It is believed that Clement Lenglet, who joined Spurs on loan from Barcelona last summer, could depart N17 at the end of the season as chairman Daniel Levy doesn't plan to make his stay permanent.

Elsewhere in Tottenham's back line, the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have been criticized by members of the media with both men arguably performing under par at points this season. Guehi, who has been called up by England boss Gareth Southgate thanks to his brilliant form for Palace in the Premier League, has been rumored to be a Spurs transfer target ahead of the next transfer window.

Now, a report by Football Insider has shared the latest on their links to the 22-year-old, with the outlet and journalist Pete O'Rourke claiming Tottenham now 'lead the race' to sign Guehi.

It is claimed that Spurs are in the market for a new left-sided defender and have identified the Three Lions ace as a top target. Paratici is mentioned as a real driver behind the interest, as the Italian sees Guehi as a hugely exciting prospect and is eager to bring him to north London. Palace apparently value Guehi at around £50-£60 million, but if the club are relegated, his asking price may well drop.

Should Spurs sign Guehi?

The defender has been a star at Selhurst Park this season and could well upgrade Tottenham's backline to no end.

Guehi, who shares the same agent as Spurs left-back Ryan Sessegnon, has been called 'incredible' by members of the media for his contributions with numbers by WhoScored seriously backing that statement. According to the statistical website, Guehi sits in Palace's top three for most clearances per 90 and has also racked up more blocks per match than anyone in Roy Hodgson's squad.

The fact he is homegrown is yet another pull for Spurs with the evidence suggesting he would be a very good capture if Paratici can get it done.