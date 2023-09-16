The Premier League is renowned as the best league in the world given the notion any team can beat anyone.

In such a competitive league, it can often come down to the finer margins when looking for a breakthrough in the 90 minutes. Sometimes the crowd can play their part with some stadiums boasting a louder set of home fan to others.

However, Premier League stadiums are not restricted to all having the same sized pitch which could create some issues for clubs who like to play their football in a certain way.

With the 2023/24 Premier League campaign now well underway, we at Football FanCast have taken a look at which club boasts the biggest pitch and which club may look to utilise their tight pitch.

What are the rules in the Premier League for pitch size?

Premier League clubs must abide by rules set by the Football Association when it comes to the dimensions of their pitches. The law states pitches must fall in the region of 90m – 120m in length and 45m – 90m in width.

The regulations show just how much difference there could be between pitches across the Premier League with teams able to make the playing surface to play to their advantage.

In fact, the regulations allow the playing surface itself to differ meaning clubs can only use a different grass type to what is used elsewhere.

1 City Ground - Area: 7,500.76m

Coming in with the biggest pitch in the Premier League is Nottingham Forest and the Cit Ground. Perhaps this may come as a surprise to some given Forest's ground is by no means the biggest capacity wise, but at just over 7500m in area, it is the largest pitch.

Indeed, the City Ground is actually only the 14th biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 30,445, however, it seems they are keen to create as much space as possible for their players to explore.

After arriving back in the Premier League last season, over the 2022/23 campaign, Forest were able to secure eight wins and six draws on home soil with just five defeats coming at the City Ground in the league.

2 Emirates Stadium - Area: 7,140m

There is now about to be a trend started in this list with the large majority of clubs holding the same sized pitch.

The Gunners are known for their attractive style of football which has become synonymous under the recent Mikel Arteta revolution in north London.

So it is no surprise to see Arsenal do not play on one of the league's smaller pitches. However, it is perhaps a surprise that they do not play on a slightly bigger pitch given the brand of football they enjoy playing.

It is seemingly a pitch which works for the Gunners, though, with Arteta's men winning 14 of their 19 home games in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

3 Villa Park - Area: 7,140m

Life under Unai Emery has been positive for Aston Villa and it is apparent they are beginning to make Villa Park a bit of fortress under the Spaniard.

Indeed, under Emery, Villa have won 10 of their 14 league games at Villa Park - at the time of writing.

Perhaps the excitement around the fans is providing the players with a big boost, but it seems they have also have adapted the Spaniard's style well to the size of the Villa Park pitch.

4 Vitality Stadium - Area: 7,140m

This is perhaps slightly surprising given the size of the stadium, but Bournemouth's pitch is still the same size as the likes of Arsenal.

The Vitality Stadium has not been replaced as smallest ground in the league - by Kenilworth Road - but it is still a tiny ground by Premier League standards at just over 11,000 capacity.

Nevertheless, it seems the size of the pitch - which runs close to the stands - is working for the Cherries who were able to secure a 15th-placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign.

5 Gtech Community Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Similarly to Bournemouth, Brentford have one of the league's smaller stadia yet they still have - what appears to be - the standard sized pitch.

The Bees are now into their third top flight season of action in the Community Stadium which was opened in September 2020.

And again, whether it is the close feeling created by the small feeling, the fans or the pitch, something is working for Thomas Frank's side who have an excellent home record in the Premier League.

6 Amex Stadium - Area: 7,140m

The Seagulls are truly flying high under Roberto De Zerbi and they are doing so on the league's most-used sized pitch.

There has been little to complain about for Brighton fans since the Italian landed on the south coast with the free-flowing football now also bringing in the results to match.

European football will be played at the Amex Stadium this season, and they will surely be looking to go one better this term having secured Europa League football last season.

7 Turf Moor - Area: 7,140m

Returning to the Premier League on the first time of asking, Burnley's Turf Moor also boasts a pitch size of 7,140m in area.

Under the management of Sean Dyche, the Clarets were often branded as playing a long-ball style of football, however, under Vincent Kompany, that has all changed.

Burnley lost all three of their opening home games this season, but the pitch could prove to benefit Kompany's style of play further down the line as his side adapt to life back in the top flight.

8 Etihad Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Last season's treble winners also play on a 7,140m pitch and it is apparent it is just the right fit for Pep Guardiola's men.

City have become the team to beat in the Premier League over recent years and their free-flowing style of football is proving hard to match for many sides.

It is interesting to consider the pitch at the Etihad is the same size as that at Bournemouth, for example, but it seems it is big enough for the Citizens to play at their full potential under their Spanish boss.

9 Old Trafford - Area: 7,140m

Much like their city rivals, Manchester United also operate on the same sized pitch at Old Trafford.

The Premier League's biggest stadium does not boast the league's biggest pitch and is, in fact, considerably smaller than that at the City Ground.

Although United may play on the same sized pitch as their arch rivals, the results in recent years have not been there to match that produced by Guardiola's men.

10 St. James’ Park - Area: 7,140m

Newcastle United had a season to remember last term after securing a spot in this campaign's Champions League.

A lot of their success can be attributed to their stunning form on Tyneside which saw them win 11 of their 19 games at St. James' as well as drawing six of those - only Arsenal and Liverpool walked away with three points.

The Tyneside ground is still one of the league's biggest and it seems Eddie Howe's side were made to play on this sized pitch with their home form incredibly impressive.

11 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Having left White Hart Lane, Spurs played their football at Wembley Stadium for a number of years before moving into their new north London home.

Despite building the league's second-biggest stadium, the Lilywhites have not looked to go too big in terms of their pitch.

Recent years have provided Tottenham with some issues under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

However, with Ange Postecoglou now at the helm, the Lilywhites could be set to make their N17 home a fortress with their fluid, attacking brand of football.

12 London Stadium - Area: 7,140m

West Ham United have taken some time to settle into life in the London Stadium, but it was apparent they got it just right in the Europa Conference League last season.

The former Olympic Stadium remains one of the most controversial grounds in the league with the running track border still remaining between the pitch and the stands.

Despite potentially looking smaller as a result, the pitch remains what is seemingly pretty standard among the league with an area of 7,140m.

13 Molineux Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Wolves have found themselves struggling of later and the big changes over the summer will not have helped their cause with the departure of Julienne Lopetegui.

Molineux will have been viewed as one of the league's most fierce away grounds to travel to upon their return to the Premier League. But it seems as though many sides may have sussed them out in recent times.

14 Stamford Bridge - Area: 6,993.41m

Now, the trend of 7140m has been broken, we go to west London where Chelsea play on a slightly smaller pitch with an area of around 6993m.

Despite being one of the league's biggest teams, the Blues have a fairly standard sized ground - by Premier League standards - with a capacity of just over 40,000.

It is slightl surprising to see one of the most successful clubs in the league differ in their pitch size, but the Blues have proven to be one of the powerhouses over the last two decades so it seems something is working for them at Stamford Bridge.

15 Anfield - Area: 6,868m

Having broken the cycle with Stamford Bridge, we are now going to pick up on another trend with a number of clubs who play on a pitch with an area of 6868m.

And we kick it off with Liverpool's Merseyside home, Anfield. It has proven to be nothing short of a fortress over the years for the Reds and it appears they are doing so on a smaller - than standard - sized pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's men are the only team to have broken Manchester City's recent dominance and their form at home played a huge role in getting their hands on the Premier League title.

16 Bramall Lane – Area: 6,868m

Having returned to the Premier League this season, the Blades will be aiming to retain their spot in the top flight this term.

And their form at home could be crucial to keeping their spot in the Premier League.

Playing on one of the league's smaller pitches, the Blades showed last season they are capable of getting big results at home last season having beaten Tottenham in the FA Cup.

17 Selhurst Park – Area: 6,868m

Similar to the likes of Bournemouth, Selhurst Park is known for being one of the tighter stadia in terms of the distance between the stands and the pitch.

Crystal Palace play on one of the league's smaller pitches and alongside their hostile crowd, it is seemingly a recipe which works well for Roy Hodgson's men.

The Eagles are no stranger to getting a result against some of the bigger teams in the league in south London with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United failing to win there last season.

18 Goodison Park – Area: 6,832.64m

It has been a difficult number of years for Everton in the Premier League with the Toffees fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

Amid their struggles, the club are nearing the completion of their construction to build their new home on the Albert Docks.

But for now, Sean Dyche's men are evidently struggling and perhaps their smaller pitch is playing some part in their struggles having failed to win 13 of their home games last season.

19 Kenilworth Road – Area: 6,619m

This may shock a lot of people, but Luton Town's Kenilworth Road does not have the smallest pitch in the Premier League.

Having earned promotion to the top flight last season, the league's smallest stadium has undergone a multi-million pound makeover to meet the standards required to play in the Premier League.

Although it may not be the smallest, the Hatters will be looking to use their tight ground to their advantage this season as they look to remain in England's top level.

20 Craven Cottage – Area: 6,500m

And coming in as the smallest pitch in the Premier League is that of Fulham's Craven Cottage.

One of the league's smaller grounds, the Cottage provides travelling sides with a lot less room to play their football, in comparison to the likes of the City Ground.

Although it is still early days in the 2023/24 campaign, the Cottagers have already pulled off one big result in dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.