It has become increasingly difficult to deny that, in recent years, the Premier League has become the number-one league in world football. Whether that's on a pure quality basis or for the entertainment factor, the English top flight has flourished over the last decade.

Something else that makes the league so great is the stadiums within it. Whether it's Manchester United's Old Trafford, Liverpool's Anfield or Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, the grounds in this country are the best they have ever been.

With that in mind, we here at Football FanCast have created a list looking at the capacity of every ground in the top flight, with data from Statista.

20 Kenilworth Road - Luton Town

Capacity: 10,265

Kicking off the list, unsurprisingly, is one of the new boys this season, Luton Town.

The Hatters play their games at Kenilworth Road and have done so ever since its construction back in 1905. The stadium got its name from one of the roads that run along one end of it.

The Kenny, as it is sometimes known, is the smallest ground the Premier League has seen, although the fans will be hoping the intimacy might help them pick up a few shock wins this year.

19 Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth

Capacity: 11,307

Up next is Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, which, prior to Luton's promotion, was the smallest ground in the league.

The Vitality has been the home of the Cherries since its construction in 1910 when the club were known as Boscombe FC. The ground also used to have a different name, being called Dean Court for most of its existence, after the Cooper-Dean family who sold the club the land in which they built their home.

18 Gtech Community Stadium - Brentford

Capacity: 17,250

We see a bit of a jump in capacity from 19th to 18th place, as Brentford's new Brentford Community Stadium is the next ground on our list.

The stadium opened in 2020 and has hosted the Bees' home games ever since, as well as the odd international for good measure.

There were initially plans to include a futuristic monorail with the new stadium that would take people from Hounslow to the ground, but this was later scrapped due to rising costs - it would have been cool, though.

17 Turf Moor - Burnley

Capacity: 21,744

We're heading north for the next stadium on our list, and it's Burnley's Turf Moor, which comfortably beats out Brentford for capacity.

The ground has been home to the Clarets since 1883, and this makes it the second oldest continuously used ground in English football, behind only Preston North End's Deepdale.

In the Sean Dyche days, Turf Moor was widely considered one of the most challenging grounds to travel to in the Premier League due to its hostile atmosphere and ability to facilitate upsets. That aspect of the ground seems to have faded somewhat under Vincent Kompany, but fans will be hoping it soon returns and helps them avoid relegation.

16 Craven Cottage - Fulham

Capacity: 24,500

Fulham's Craven Cottage has perhaps the most interesting history of any ground in the Premier League.

The first thing built on the area that now houses the stadium was, in fact, a cottage built by William Craven, the sixth Baron Craven. The cottage stood on what were hunting grounds and housed countless wealthy individuals for over 100 years until it burnt down in 1888.

Following the fire, Fulham moved in and have been there ever since. The club even built a cottage in the corner of the ground, in which players get changed, and their families can watch the game from the balcony.

15 Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace

Capacity: 25,486

Selhurst Park, opened in 1924, has been the home of Crystal Palace for its entire existence.

However, the Eagles haven't been the only professional club to call the ground home, as Charlton Athletic played their home games at the stadium between 1985 and 1991.

Once Charlton left, Wimbledon came in to take their place and used the ground from 1991 to 2003.

14 City Ground - Nottingham Forest

Capacity: 30,404

We have reached the first 30,000-seater stadium on our list, and it's Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

The Tricky Trees moved to the ground in September 1898 and have been there ever since bar a six-game period in 1968 in which they had to play at the nearby Meadow Lane following a fire that totally destroyed the City Ground's Main Stand.

Interestingly, the club decided to name the stadium what they did in celebration of Nottingham's newfound city status when they first moved in.

13 Molineux - Wolves

Capacity: 31,750

Molineux stadium has been the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers since they moved in back in 1889.

The name comes from the Molineux family, who first bought the land in 1744 and proceeded to build a house and then a hotel on the grounds. The area was then turned into a leisure centre before finally coming into the ownership of the football team in 1899.

It was also used to host the first-ever UEFA Cup.

12 American Express Stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion

Capacity: 31,846

Brighton & Hove Albion's American Express Stadium, or the AMEX, was built in 2011 and has been the home of the Seagulls ever since.

Known to local fans as the Falmer Stadium, it has hosted several other sporting events, such as games for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The ground hosted its first European game this season as Brighton played AEK Athens in the UEFA Europa League.

11 Bramall Lane - Sheffield United

Capacity: 32,050

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane has been the team's home ever since its formation in 1889.

The stadium is one of the oldest in the country that has continuously housed the same team, although before the formation of the Blades, Bramall Lane used to host city rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Interestingly, the stadium was a cricket ground before football took over and was even used for several international Test matches between England and Australia.

10 Goodison Park - Everton

Capacity: 39,414

Everton's Goodison Park was built in 1892 and has been home to the Merseysiders ever since.

Before moving to Goodison, the Toffees actually used to play at Anfield, but disputes between the club and landowner, made worse by increasing rent, forced the club to move across Stanley Park, leaving Anfield vacant.

Everton will be leaving Goodison at the end of the 2024/25 season to play in a new stadium being built on Bramley-Moore Dock.

9 Stamford Bridge - Chelsea

Capacity: 40,173

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge is the third West London ground on this list, and it's comfortably the biggest.

The traditional stadium has been the home of the Blues ever since their formation over a century ago, in 1905.

Interestingly, the club almost lost the right to play at the stadium in the 1980s due to financial mismanagement, but the fans rallied together, launched the 'Save the Bridge' campaign and, following a property downturn in the early 1990s, were able to get their ground back.

8 Villa Park - Aston Villa

Capacity: 42,530

Villa Park has been the home of Aston Villa since they first moved into the ground all the way back in 1897.

The stadium looked completely different in its early days as both ends were uncovered, and the entire venue was shaped like an oblong.

Alongside housing one of the country's most historic clubs, Villa Park has hosted more FA Cup semi-finals than any other ground in England.

7 St James' Park - Newcastle United

Capacity: 52,257

Newcastle United might be the only Premier League stadium in the northeast of England, but its brilliant design and sheer size more than makeup for that.

Interestingly, Newcastle United weren't the first side to take up residence at the club, and were actually the third team to do so, after Newcastle Rangers folded and West End Football Club merged with Newcastle East End to create the side we know today.

6 Etihad Stadium - Manchester City

Capacity: 53,400

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium was initially built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games before it was refurbished to give the club a new, up-to-date home following their move from their traditional home, Maine Road.

The club have been playing their home games at the ground since the start of the 2003/04 season and have since increased the ground's capacity by adding an extra 6,000 seats in 2014.

While it hasn't hosted any domestic finals, the stadium was selected to host the 2008 UEFA Cup Final between Zenit St Petersburg and Rangers.

5 Emirates Stadium - Arsenal

Capacity: 60,704

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium was opened in 2006 and has been the home of the Gunners ever since.

The club had spent the vast majority of its existence playing at the historical Highbury, but they were unable to extend the ground due to the density of housing surrounding the site.

Despite its modern amenities, the stadium has never hosted the English national team. Still, interestingly, it has hosted the Brazilian team on several occasions, the most recent being in March 2015 when they took on Chile.

Something unique about the Emirates is that every seat in the stadium is padded, giving everyone just an extra bit of comfort.

4 Anfield - Liverpool

Capacity: 61,176

Liverpool's Anfield is the second Premier League ground in this list and arguably one of the most famous football grounds in the world.

As mentioned earlier, the Reds were actually the second team to take up residence at the famous ground after disagreements between the Toffees' board and the then-landlord of Anfield, John Holding, caused them to part ways.

This left Holding without a team to play at his stadium, so in 1892, he created Liverpool Football Club, and the rest, as they say, is history.

3 London Stadium - West Ham United

Capacity: 62,500

West Ham United's London Stadium was initially built for the London Olympics in 2012 and was later modified to be used as a Premier League standard football ground for the Hammers.

One of the most significant changes made to the ground before West Ham took up residence was the removal of the running track, and while the stands are still a little further back than the fans would probably like, the atmosphere is still fantastic.

The Hammers have called the impressive venue home since August 2016.

2 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs

Capacity: 62,850

The penultimate stadium on this list is also the newest, as Tottenham Hotspur only opened their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019, although it was built on top of White Hart Lane, which was first used by the club in 1899.

One of the best parts of the new stadium is its imposing 17,500-seat single-tier South Stand that helps create a great atmosphere and serves as an excellent backdrop for brilliant tifos and mosaics.

1 Old Trafford - Manchester United

Capacity: 74,031

Come in at number one as the stadium with the highest capacity in the Premier League, it's Manchester United's Old Trafford.

The iconic stadium has been the home of the Red Devils ever since it was completed in 1910 and was the brainchild of then-chairman John Henry Davies and Scottish architect Archibald Leitch.

The stadium's nickname, the Theatre of Dreams, was first coined by United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton.