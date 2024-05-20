With the regular seasons across Europe coming to a close, attentions are swiftly turning to how clubs can bolster their squads ahead of the forthcoming campaign. While the rush to get deals done before the deadline rarely seems to change, one thing that never seems for certain is just how long each team has to get their sides ready for the big kick-off.

So ahead of the summer 2024 transfer window opening, here are all the key transfer window dates you will need for the 2024/25 Premier League season, including how other European nations differ.

Transfer window 2024/25: Key dates Date Event 14th June 2024 Summer transfer window opens 14th June 2024 European Championship kicks off 14th July 2024 European Championship final 17th August 2024 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off 30th August 2024 Summer transfer window closes 1st January 2025 Winter transfer window opens 3rd February 2025 Winter transfer window closes

Next season’s transfer window will officially open on Friday 14th June. This is also the date of the opening game of Euro 2024, where hosts Germany will take on Scotland at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Munich at 8pm UK time.

Meanwhile, summer deadline day will take place on Friday 30th August, giving clubs a total of 78 days to complete their summer business. The window will shut at 11pm on this date.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is due to begin on Saturday 17th August, less than two weeks before the deadline. In total, Premier League clubs (bar May’s Championship play-off winner) will have 103 days - or just over three months - following the conclusion of the previous campaign to get deals over the line.

Rather handily, the Premier League’s summer transfer window dates are aligned with the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as various leagues around Europe. These include Spain’s La Liga, the German Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and the French Ligue 1, with all windows in these respective competitions closing on the same dates.

Summer 2023 saw a spending extravaganza in the Premier League, with Arsenal among those to break their transfer record by signing Declan Rice, while Chelsea won the race for Moises Caicedo, whom they also bought for a nine-figure sum.

The Premier League winter window opens on Wednesday 1st January 2025, closing just over a month later on Monday 3rd February at 11pm. Once again, these dates align with the other major European leagues mentioned above, as well as all EFL divisions.

Last January was uncharacteristically quiet by Premier League standards, though Tottenham Hotspur were among the busier sides, bringing in the likes of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner from the continent.