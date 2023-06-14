The Premier League is the most valuable league in the world, worth an estimated £14.4 billion, as of January 2023, and with every passing year, top-flight clubs spend more and more in the transfer window.

Despite the fees increasing, some clubs are still finding great value players and transfers all across the pitch and this list will be showcasing just how smart these clubs' transfer business has been by calculating each of the top 11 goalscorers cost per goal from this season.

11 Martin Odegaard: £2 million cost per goal

Martin Odegaard kicks off this list as the worst value for money top goalscorer this season, with his 15 goals this season leading to a cost per goal of £2 million due to his initial £30 million transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

The Arsenal captain enjoyed a stellar season for the North London side, ending with the third highest-scoring season from any midfielder in Premier League history, just behind Yaya Toure and Frank Lampard

10 Ollie Watkins: £1.86 million cost per goal

Ollie Watkins enjoyed his finest season in an Aston Villa shirt, but ranks 10th on this list, with his 15 goals this season leading to a cost per goal of £1.86 million due to his £28 million transfer from Brentford.

The England international's goals helped fire Aston Villa to European football for the first time in over a decade.

9 Mohamed Salah: £1.79 million cost per goal

Mohamed Salah had yet another strong campaign for Liverpool, but rounds out the bottom three of this list, with his 19 goals this season leading to a cost per goal of £1.79 million thanks to his £34 million transfer from Roma back in the summer of 2017.

The Egyptian produced his joint-lowest goal tally in the Premier League this season, which is a testament to how consistently good Liverpool's number 11 has been for the past 6 seasons.

8 Aleksander Mitrovic: £1.57 million cost per goal

Aleksander Mitrovic enjoyed his finest Premier League campaign to date, and ranks eighth on this list, with his 14 goals this campaign leading to a cost per goal of £1.57 million due to his £22 million move from Newcastle United in July 2018.

Mitrovic only made 24 appearances in the Premier League this season due to serving an eight-game suspension, so Fulham fans will be excited to see what the Serbian could produce should he be available for more games

7 Erling Haaland: £1.41 million cost per goal

Erling Haaland tore the Premier League apart this season, but ranks seventh on this list, as despite his record-breaking 36 goals this season, his £51 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer means the Norweigan's cost per goal ended up being £1.41 million.

Haaland is the first golden boot winner in Premier League history to score more goals than appearances made.

6 Callum Wilson: £1.11 million cost per goal

Callum Wilson was Newcastle's top scorer as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2003, and ranks sixth on this list, with his 18 goals this season leading to a £1.11 million cost per goal thanks to his £20 million move from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020.

The forward enjoyed his highest-scoring Premier League campaign in his career as he made the 30+ appearances for only the third time in his top-flight career.

5 Gabriel Martinelli: £400k cost per goal

Gabriel Martinelli enjoyed a career breakout season this season for the Gunners, and sits fifth on this list, with his 15 goals after his £6 million move from Ituano in the summer of 2019 resulting in a cost per goal of £400k.

The Brazillian was fantastic on the wing this season and matched the record for most goals from a Brazilian in a Premier League season.

4 Ivan Toney: £250k cost per goal

Ivan Toney finishsed as the third top scorer in the Premier League this campaign with 20 goals, and ended up with a cost per goal of £250k due to the £5 million transfer fee Brentford paid Peterborough back in 2020.

The English forward was enjoying arguably the best season of his career before his eight-month suspension for betting offences came into effect.

3 Bukayo Saka: £0 cost per goal

Bukayo Saka is the lowest ranking of the three players with a £0 cost per goal, due to his 14 goals this season being the lowest of the three academy products.

The English winger was nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Season and was one of the club's most influential players as they challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title.

2 Marcus Rashford: £0 cost per goal

Marcus Rashford is the runner-up on this list, with his 16 goals this campaign resulting in a higher valued £0 cost per goal.

The Manchester United academy product was the club's top scorer as they achieved third place finish, earning Champions League football and a Carabao Cup success for the first time since 2017.

1 Harry Kane: £0 cost per goal

Harry Kane is number one on this list of top scorers by cost per goal, with his 30 goals this campaign resulting in one of the best £0 cost per goal results in the past decade.

This was the second season in the England captain's career that he scored 30+ league goals in a season and the second time he lost out on the Premier League golden boot to a record breaker in Mohamed Salah in 2017/18 and Erling Haaland in this campaign.