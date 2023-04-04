Reliable journalist Christian Falk of Bild has shared what he knows on Julian Nagelsmann potentially joining either Tottenham or Chelsea.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

The 35-year-old is reportedly a top managerial target for Spurs with chairman Daniel Levy holding a serious interest after he left Bayern last month. Indeed, Nagelsmann is apparently high on Tottenham's shortlist to succeed Antonio Conte, who parted company by mutual consent during the international break.

The former RB Leipzig boss joins Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and even Zinedine Zidane as the big-name out-of-work managers who Spurs could make a move for. However, a recent obstacle for the Premier League top-four chasers has emerged recently.

London rivals Chelsea, who recently sacked Graham Potter after just seven months in charge, are now thought to be seriously contending for Nagelsmann as a replacement - dealing a potential worry to Levy and co who are real admirers of the German.

Now, an update by reliable Bundesliga reporter Falk has shared some clarity on the situation, with the journalist sharing news on Nagelsmann's links to both Chelsea and Spurs. Falk has shared where Nagelsmann is currently leaning towards, and it is not good news for Lilywhites supporters. It is believed that the master tactician actually prefers a move to Stamford Bridge as things stand.

Falk explained (via Twitter):

"Understand that @ChelseaFC are the preferred solution of Julian Nagelsmann compared to Tottenham."

Who could Spurs appoint over Nagelsmann?

Unless things change, which can always be likely in the managerial merry-go-round, it appears Spurs are not the favourites to capture Nagelsmann as things stand.

Barring twists, it could be likely that Levy faces missing out on his top manager target, so who could the north Londoners turn too instead?

Well, we believe former boss and Ligue 1 title winner Pochettino stands out as the obvious solution. The South American has great experience overachieving with Spurs on a limited budget, even guiding them to a Champions League final in 2019.

The adjustment period for Pochettino would arguably be minimal, especially considering he is more than familiar with the club and a lot of Spurs players already. Stars like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min among others have already displayed their prowess in an attacking 4-3-3 Pochettino system, and while reunions don't always work, on this occasion Levy should certainly consider re-hiring his ex-head coach.

The South American's brand of forward-thinking, attack-minded football also has the potential to reinvigorate supporters who have long had to cope with the more pragmatic approaches of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte.