Former Spurs employee Ramon Planes 'could be tempted by an offer from Tottenham Hotspur' amid all the noise surrounding Fabio Paratici.

Paratici ban extended worldwide

Earlier this week, Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy were hit with the major announcement by FIFA that Paratici's Italian footballing ban has been extended worldwide. The club chief's alleged involvement in former club Juventus' recent financial scandal resulted in him being slapped with a 30-month Serie A ban but FIFA's message has now confirmed that this applies to the Premier League as well.

This news deeply affects Paratici's role as Tottenham sporting director with the 50-year-old no longer able to negotiate transfer dealings or even get materially involved in Spurs' search for a new manager. The Lilywhites parted company with Antonio Conte earlier this week as the north Londoners begin their quest to hire a permanent replacement.

Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason have been placed in temporary charge until the end of this season but news of Paratici's extended worldwide ban has given chairman Daniel Levy yet another conundrum to solve.

As a result of the Paratici news, some reports have already suggested that Spurs could hire a replacement, with Spanish sources now sharing an update on this front.

According to the report from the continent, it is believed that Tottenham are 'closely following' former Barcelona sporting director Planes, with La Liga side Real Betis also targeting the 55-year-old. It is also claimed that Planes 'could be tempted by an offer from Tottenham Hotspur' with the English side listed as an 'option' for the chief. A man in demand, it is also not completely ruled out that Barca come back in for their ex-employee.

Should Tottenham hire Planes?

The experienced sporting director has worked for clubs across Spain and was even attracting interest from Newcastle back in 2021. Perhaps most interestingly, Planes also held a brief role as Tottenham's technical secretary from between 2014 and 2015 when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

Indeed, Planes could be a solid candidate to potentially succeed Paratici if Spurs go down that route, not least because the official is familiar with both Spurs and manager target Pochettino.

As shared by Guillem Balague, both men have also worked together before at Espanyol, so the pair could already have a considerable rapport from their jobs side-by-side in past seasons. He is one who may well be worth considering for Spurs and Levy.