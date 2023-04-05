Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has apparently 'told friends' he will not be signing a new deal at the north London club, according to a report.

What's the latest on Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

Amid the current chaos engulfing Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy, the pressing issue of Kane's expiring contract comes as another worry for the Premier League top four hopefuls.

The 29-year-old's current terms expire in 2024, giving Tottenham just two transfer windows to either cash-in on the forward, agree a new deal or let him leave for free next year. In the background, there are many other concerns, most notably the absence of a permanent manager after Antonio Conte departed the club by mutual consent last week.

The search for his successor is well and truly on, with Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane billed as targets for Levy. April 19 is also set to be a crucial date on the Spurs calendar, as it is the day we found out the result of director Fabio Paratici's appeal to the FIGC over a worldwide ban from football.

In terms of Kane, though, his future is set to be another major talking point this summer - coming nearly two years after the attacker tried to leave for league champions Man City. The Blues, having signed red-hot striker Erling Haaland last summer, are now out of the running.

Instead, their cross-town rivals Man United have apparently identified Kane as a top summer target and it is rumoured that they're ready to make a bid for him. Now, according to a report by Football Insider, Erik ten Hag's side may have just been boosted in their pursuit.

As per their information, it is believed Kane has now 'told friends' he will not be signing a new deal at Spurs - a development which they describe as a 'shattering blow'. Those with knowledge of the situation have apparently indicated the Spurs star's reluctance over penning fresh terms amid the consistent problems at Tottenham right now.

Who could replace Kane at Spurs?

In the event Spurs are forced to either sell Kane or contemplate his replacement next year, we believe one man stands out as a possible successor - Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

A deal for the Nigeria international, who has been loosely linked with Tottenham in recent months, would be a hard one to pull off given his eye-watering €100m (£89m) price tag.

However, if Levy is to replace a figure of Kane's ilk, the Spurs chief must throw the kitchen sink and Osimhen is proven in front of goal. Indeed, the 24-year-old has bagged an incredible 21 goals and four assists in 22 Serie A starts - spearheading Napoli's title charge.

He is exactly the kind of player needed to replace Kane, thought it would be a tall, tall order.