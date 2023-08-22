Tottenham Hotspur journalist Alasdair Gold has made a promising claim on Spurs and their remaining transfer business of the window this summer.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou has seemingly reinvigorated sections of the Lilywhites fanbase with his brand of outright attacking football, and Spurs are starting the new season very well.

It's early days but they remain unbeaten over their first two league matches, having sealed a 2-2 draw away to Brentford on the opening weekend and exceptional 2-0 win at home to Man United last Saturday.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr bossed the midfield with their displays against Erik ten Hag's side, now looking transformed under Postecoglou so far, but there is still work to be done this transfer window.

Tottenham have already sealed the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz, but Postecoglou has previously hinted at the possibility of another defender.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou earlier this month.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

Postecoglou later said that outgoings need to happen first before bringing in more players, though, so exits will be crucial over this final stage of the window.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained Postecoglou thereafter.

"But, the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

It appears Spurs will be prioritizing outgoings first, but that isn't to say they aren't making some transfer plans behind-the-scenes, as reliable reporter Gold of football.london explains on his YouTube channel.

The Tottenham correspondent, making a promising claim, has suggested that the club have deals "lined up" and "ready to go" once they shift certain squad members.

Gold said (via The Boot Room):

“Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well.

“I would keep an eye on what happens.

“I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

Who should Tottenham sign?

We believe the defensive area needs more reinforcement, especially after last season, where they shipped a pretty poor 63 league goals.

Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs is the star defender to have been most recently linked with a move to north London, and the player may well be available for an attainable £28 million.

The colossal ace made 30 Serie A appearances under Torino boss Ivan Juric last season, all while making more successful tackles and clearances per 90 than any other player in their squad (WhoScored).

Journalist Josh Bunting, taking to X in 2022, was effusive in his praise for Schuurs - who he called a "mountain" at the back for Torino.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

If Spurs move forward on their alleged interest, he could be excellent back up to the likes of Cristian Romero and van de Ven.