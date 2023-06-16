Brentford goalkeeper David Raya really wants to join Tottenham Hotspur and it's his "priority", according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

The north Londoners, lead by new manager Ange Postecoglou, must source a replacement for long-serving goalkeeper and number one Hugo Lloris.

The 36-year-old has been a mainstay for Spurs over a spell lasting more than a decade, having amassed over 450 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions.

However, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, Lloris recently confirmed to Nice-Matin that he is seeking new opportunities and a potential move elsewhere this summer.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It's the end of an era," said Lloris.

"I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen."

In terms of who could replace Lloris between the sticks, there have been a fair few names mentioned in the press, including AC Milan's Mike Maignan, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and Croatia number one Dominik Livakovic in recent weeks.

However, the one most regularly mentioned is Raya, with a few reports even suggesting that the north Londoners are close to a full agreement with Brentford.

Bees boss Thomas Frank had declared that his keeper won't leave for a penny less than £40 million but some sources claim Spurs are attempting to sign him for around £20 million plus add-ons

Sharing an update on the situation, reliable reporter Romano claims there isn't a full compromise on the final fee yet, but Raya is determined to join Postecoglou at Spurs.

Indeed, the Spaniard wants a move to Tottenham as "priority", but Spurs certainly won't pay the £40m original asking price.

Who is David Raya?

Called "exceptional" for Brentford by members of the press, Raya has proved that he is a capable number one, having stood out as one of their best perfomers overall last season according to WhoScored.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed his distribution in recent seasons as well, which could potentially make him a sure-fire candidate for Postecoglou's attacking, free-flow brand of football out from the back.