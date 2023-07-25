Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are competing to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is keen on making a move this summer.

Spurs have already made some successful transfers, including deals for Vicario, Maddison, and Solomon, and are looking to strengthen their defense with a new center-back.

Gallagher impressed on loan at Crystal Palace, scoring eight goals and providing three assists, and has been praised by Jermaine Jenas as a game-changer and compared to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are "leading the fight" for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and he is "ready" to make a move this summer.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou will be fairly happy with his side's moves in the transfer window, with Spurs having sealed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

The trio join both Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro in putting pen to paper on permanent moves to north London after their previous loan deals, but reports suggest the Lilywhites could add more new faces.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media recently, confirmed that his club are looking to sign a centre-back to shore up a leaky defence which conceded 63 league goals last season.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said Postecoglou when asked about new defenders.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible."

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer have all been linked to joining for the defensive positions.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that Spurs want to sign a new midfielder to succeed Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who could well join Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher is a name attracting their serious interest, with London rivals West Ham and Spurs "leading the fight" for his services.

David Moyes' side have already seen a bid rejected for the 23-year-old, so a transfer won't be easy, but it is believed that Gallagher "ready" to leave Stamford Bridge.

Reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella wrote in The Evening Standard:

"Conor Gallagher is ready to leave Chelsea after being deemed surplus to requirements, with ­Tottenham and West Ham leading the fight for his signature.

"The 23-year-old, who scored in a 4-3 friendly win over Brighton in Philadelphia on Saturday and also in the 5-0 thrashing of Wrexham last week, is being offered to clubs."

How good is Conor Gallagher?

The midfielder struggled to gain consistent starting places for Chelsea last season, making half of his appearances from the bench (WhoScored).

However, Gallagher showcased his true quality on loan at Crystal Palace over 2021/2022, where the player ranked as their best-performing player per 90 whilst chipping in with eight goals and three assists (WhoScored).

Gallagher has also been praised by former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas, who told Match of The Day (via The Sun) that he is a "game-changer" and similar to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard," said Jenas.

"I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances. Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”