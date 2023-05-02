Tottenham Hotspur have now shortlisted an 'unidentified candidate' as chairman Daniel Levy looks to make his 12th appointment in 22 years, according to a report.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

Spurs are still well and truly on the search for a permanent manager after parting company with former boss Antonio Conte in late March, with there being no shortage of linked coaches.

Indeed, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot, Brendan Rodgers and others have been mentioned as possible contenders for the vacancy with Ryan Mason taking interim charge until the end of the Premier League season.

Nagelsmann has been billed as a prime contender for the role at Tottenham, coming after his talks with London rivals Chelsea fell through recently, which could hand Spurs a free run at appointing him.

Slot, meanwhile, has seriously impressed at Feyenoord and is believed to be emerging as a serious contender for the Tottenham job.

Burnley's Vincent Kompany is also a prime candidate, with reports suggesting that Spurs have held talks with the Belgian over his appointment.

As per ESPN, there is now apparently a mystery new name in the frame, with this update claiming an 'unidentified candidate' has made his way onto Levy's shortlist.

Indeed, as Levy looks to make his 12th hire in 22 years as chairman, there is now an unnamed coach who could also succeed Conte at Tottenham.

Not much is said or hinted at who this could be, but he is apparently on Tottenham's list of contenders alongside the likes of Slot and Nagelsmann.

Who should Tottenham hire to replace Conte?

While it will be interesting to see which name may emerge as this mystery contender, we believe Nagelsmann is still the sure-fire choice to take over Tottenham.

Arguably one of the most exciting managers in world football, Nagelsmann already has a league title to his name at such a young age, and we believe he was rather unfairly sacked at Bayern.

The 35-year-old had led them to a Champions League quarter-final against Man City with the Bavarian giants fighting on all fronts at the time, making his dismissal a surprising one to say the least.

Nagelsmann has also been praised by elite coaches like Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who said this on the German way back in 2018:

“I’m really, really impressed [with Nagelsmann]. Taking over Hoffenheim in such a bad situation so young. He will have a lot of success in his career. He’s already at a good team in a top competition. It’s the first time we meet, but hopefully it won’t be the last.”