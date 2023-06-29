Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is "expected" to leave his club this summer as Tottenham Hotspur explore the "prospect of a deal", according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

Spurs have moved swiftly to seal deals for multiple transfer targets over this past week, with the club confirming both Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have put pen to paper.

Vicario, after an impressive season at Empoli, will come in as a potential replacement for long-serving number one Hugo Lloris - with the Frenchman admitting he could depart this summer window.

Meanwhile, Maddison has signed for Spurs on a deal from Leicester City worth £40 million, with midfielder Harry Winks moving in the opposite direction for a separate £10 million.

The Lilywhites are conducting astute business so far and reports suggest that Ange Postecoglou's side have now turned their attention towards the signing of a centre-back.

After conceding more goals than any other top flight above 15th last season, it is a glaring issue that needs to be addressed, with Spurs thought to be interested in the likes of van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Sharing an update on their pursuit of the former, journalist Taylor has written a small line for The Express, backing reports from other media sources that Spurs are stepping up their interest in van de Ven.

Taylor claims Tottenham are "exploring the prospect of a deal" to sign the Netherlands international, who has also been scouted by Liverpool, but it appears the north Londoners may have been boosted.

Adding another update, Taylor also writes that van de Ven is "expected to leave" Wolfsburg this summer, coming as Spurs seriously eye a move for the colossal 6 foot 4 defender.

Who is Micky van de Ven?

The 22-year-old was an untouchable for Wolfsburg over the 22/23 Bundesliga season.

Indeed, only their goalkeeper played more league minutes for the German side, while no sqaud member could match van de Ven's impressive rate of blocks per 90 (WhoScored).

The Dutchman also completed more accurate passes (88.3%) than any other Wolfsburg regular, highlighting his exceptional abilities as a ball-playing defender.

Football Transfers journalist, Ronan Murphy, even hailed van de Ven as a "giant" on the pitch who's been flourishing at Wolfsburg.