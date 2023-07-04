Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven has personally agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, England international playmaker James Maddison and winger Dejan Kulusevski are all now permanent Spurs player - with the latter signing indefinitely after an 18-month loan spell.

New manager Ange Postocoglou, speaking after the captures of Vicario and Maddison this window, has been left particularly enthralled by their quality and believes they have the right character for a winning dressing room.

"It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said Postecoglou.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

After the aforementioned trio, it is widely expected that Israel international winger Manor Solomon will become a Tottenham player, with FIFA rulings allowing him to join Spurs on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The former Fulham star impressed on a temporary spell at Craven Cottage last season, which will have prompted Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy to make a move.

He certainly won't be Tottenham's last hurrah, though, as the north Londoners are believed to be attempting the signing of a centre-back this summer - leading to interest in both Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and ven de Ven.

The latter defender has been heavily linked with a move to N17, and Dutch reporter Verweij has a promising update.

Personal terms are seemingly done for the Netherlands international, on a contract until 2028, with van de Ven seemingly agreeing to join Spurs.

Who is Micky van de Ven?

The 22-year-old, who starred for Wolfsburg under Niko Kovac last season, has even been revered for his "lightning fast" speed by the Bundesliga's official website.

"Van de Ven can be a nightmare for attacking players with his immense strength, determination and precision tackling scuppering the most promising of forward moves," Bundesliga wrote.

"With incredible pace and passing ability among his many assets, the Netherlands U21 international – who captained his country at the 2023 UEFA Europan Under-21 Championship – is on course to become a regular for the senior Oranje in the near future."

Meanwhile, Kovac has heaped praise on van de Ven for his exceptional form, calling him "extraordinary" in a recent interview.

"Micky is a great boy [and] a really good footballer," said Kovac.

"What he's showing at the moment is extraordinary.”