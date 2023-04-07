Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have met with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as he holds talks over his next managerial move, according to reporter Wayne Veysey.

Where could Enrique manage next?

The 52-year-old has been a regularly mentioned name when it comes to Spurs and Chelsea's managerial searches after the London clubs parted company with their respective managers.

Enrique has been on the Lilywhites shortlist for some time and was reportedly a favourite of Fabio Paratici before his sabbatical from the sporting director role. The Spurs chief faces a worldwide footballing ban pending his appeal hearing to the FIGC on 19th April.

Regardless of Paratici, the north Londoners are still believed to be firm admirers of Enrique, with a recent claim by 90min detailing that they made contact with him and are eager to speak about their vacancy.

It has also been widely reported that the Spaniard was in London for talks with Chelsea this week as they step up their interest. Now, according to reporter Veysey, Spurs have also begun their negotiations with Enrique.

Indeed, the journalist wrote in Football Insider that north London officials and Enrique had a 'meeting' as the ex-Spain national team coach jets for 'manager talks with Tottenham'.

Veysey adds that Enrique is a strong contender for the Spurs job as chairman Daniel Levy and co 'lay the groundwork' for a managerial appointment.

In a further boost for Spurs, the tactician is apparently eager to manage a Premier League club amid Tottenham's 'strong interest'.

Should Tottenham appoint Enrique?

The Champions League-winning boss has plenty of credentials, not least his total of nine trophies at club level, including two La Liga titles (Transfermarkt).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola certainly rates Enrique - having dropped an array of superlatives on the coach who followed in his footsteps at Barcelona after Tito Vilanova and Gerardo Martino.

Guardiola, commenting Enrique's past links to the Arsenal job, said:

“He’s a top, excellent, amazing manager. He can train wherever he wants and Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

High praise from one of the most successful managers European football has seen in the last 15 years, there are certainly no qualms in regards to Enrique's ability and qualifications for the Spurs post.

However, one small red herring could be Levy, with criticism still surrounding his ability to back managers financially and give them exactly what they need. Enrique will need support from the Tottenham board in that respect if he is to make the club a major force.