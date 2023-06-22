Leicester City star James Maddison is "likelier" to join Tottenham Hotspur than Premier League rivals this summer, according to journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Who will Tottenham sign?

Ange Postecoglou's arrival from treble-winning Celtic marks the dawn of a new era and attacking football's return to N17, coming after the more pragmatic eras of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte before him.

The domestic transfer window is officially open for business and it is now the task of chairman Daniel Levy to scour the market for much-needed Spurs upgrades.

A major rebuild is on the cards at Tottenham, with Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks facing uncertain futures (The Telegraph).

There have been suggestions that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be facing the axe as well, meanwhile major doubts surround 2022 summer signing Richarlison.

Of the players who could come in, Postecoglou apparently wants a new centre-back, a goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris, forward additions and Leicester star Maddison.

Going back to the latter player, reliable reporter Delaney of The Independent has shared an update, with Spurs battling Newcastle for the 26-year-old's signing.

However, despite Eddie Howe enjoying the luxury of Champions League qualification for next season, Maddison is actually "likelier to go to Spurs".

It is stressed in his report, though, that neither side are that close to agreeing a fee for the midfielder - with Enzo Maresca's side demanding almost double £45 million.

How many goals has James Maddison scored for Leicester?

Maddison, during his time at the King Power, has racked up an impressive 55 goals and 41 assists in all competitions.

Last season, the former Norwich City star totalled 10 goals and nine assists in the league alone - standing out as Leicester's best-performing player by average match rating (WhoScored).

Journalist Rob Blanchette also hailed Maddison for his "sensational" form last year he got the England nod over Man United winger Jadon Sancho.

"James Maddison is an easy pick ahead of Sancho," said Blanchette on Twitter.

"His form for Leicester has been sensational, while Jadon has declined."