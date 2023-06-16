Dejan Kulusevski's permanent move to Tottenham has fell through after a meeting with Juventus officials in London, according to reliable journalist Lee Ryder of The Chronicle.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

Ange Postecoglou's arrival at Spurs has ended the long, drawn out search for Antonio Conte's successor - which lasted over two months - and it's now time to prepare for the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

There have been reports of a possible overhaul at the club as many players face uncertain futures, with Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies all being linked to exits. Spurs, meanwhile, could also look to offload Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele (The Telegraph).

The latter quartet, who are returning from their prospective loan spells, could have a chance to impress new manager Postecoglou and resurrect their Tottenham careers.

Regardless of who ends up going out the door this summer, it's imperative for chairman Daniel Levy and the board to do so as they eye sufficient squad upgrades.

The north Londoners are reportedly looking to capture a new centre-back and goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris - not to mention Leicester City stars James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Kulusevski's future has also been a hot topic later, with the Swede still just on loan from Juve and no sign of his permanent deal clause being activated yet.

Spurs have a buy-option of around £30m and recent reports suggest that they're eager to keep him at the club, but according to Ryder, there's been quite a twist.

Writing for The Chronicle, as Kulusevski's permanent move to Tottenham "falls through", the journalist claims he is now being "offered around the Premier League" and Newcastle are one of the clubs handed a chance to sign him.

This comes after Spurs met with Juve officials in London, where they were offered "first refusal" to buy the winger outright. Kulusevski's representatives, World Soccer Agency, have apparently been in the UK looking for other suitors.

Who is Dejan Kulusevski?

This update comes as a surprising one and contrary to other claims, which suggest Spurs are keen to keep him.

Signing from Juve in a January 2022 loan-to-buy deal, Kulusevski came in and produced some exceptional performances - scoring five goals and racking up eight assists over the second half of 21/22 to help Tottenham qualify for the Champions League.

The forward endured a mixed 22/23 campaign, though, so it will be interesting to see whether Ryder's update proves correct.