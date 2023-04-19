Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly been dealt a blow in his pursuit of Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

The 44-year-old is reliably believed to be on Levy's managerial radar, coming as one of the lower profile options like Brendan Rodgers or Roberto De Zerbi. Slot is regarded in some quarters as one of his country's best managers, and he is on the cusp clinching his first ever league title as a coach.

Feyenoord remain eight points out in front of Dutch giants Ajax as Slot's side look to loosen the stranglehold their rivals have had over the Eredivisie. His work with the league leaders may have turned the heads of Spurs officials and Levy with The Times backing their real interest in Slot as a potential Antonio Conte replacement.

However, according to a fresh claim by reporter Hugo Borst, writing in his Algemeen Dagblad column (via Sport Witness), it appears Levy may have been dealt a severe roadblock in appointing him for the next Premier League season.

Indeed, the journalist writes that Slot has personally given his word to Feyenoord club chief Dennis te Kloese that he will remain Feyenoord head coach next season. Borst describes this development as 'good news' for the club's fanbase, who now seem to have been boosted in their wish to keep Slot at the helm.

Should Tottenham keep pushing for Slot?

While this comes as a blow in their chase for Slot, managerial U-turns are known to have happened, so it isn't completely beyond the realm of possibility that he has a change of heart.

If that were to be the case, Tottenham would have a very solid alternative to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique on their hands. Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, commenting on Slot during his previous links to Leeds, told talkSPORT:

"Arne Slot is probably the most exciting head coach I’ve seen in 10 years. He plays the most attacking style you can imagine, even more than Guardiola."

That statement alone should be enough to excites some Spurs supporters, especially those who wish to move on from the more pragmatic playing styles of Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho in recent years.

Slot's credentials mean the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham have also taken a keen interest and it will be interesting to see if he does in fact remain with Feyenoord or opt to leave.