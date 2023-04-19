Tottenham are willing to invest in the capture of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who is now said to be eager on leaving, according to reporter Wilfred Genee.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

The Dutchman has been catching Spurs' eye with this side's performances across the channel, with Feyenoord on the brink of clinching an Eredivisie title ahead of Ajax.

Slot has worked wonders at the club since his arrival there from AZ Alkmaar, leading to reporters calling him 'one of the best coaches in the Netherlands'.

The tactician's job certainly hasn't gone unnoticed, not just at Tottenham, but also across the Premier League - with Crystal Palace and West Ham United also said to be keen on a move for Slot (The Times).

Reports in the last few days actually shared news of a potential blow for Spurs in regards to Slot's appointment, with journalist Hugo Borst claiming he promised Feyenoord's sporting director that he would remain for next year.

However, that one piece of news has now been refuted by presenter and fellow reporter Genee, who has told Veronica Offside (via Voetbal Zone) that Slot is actually eager to quit Feyenoord this summer.

This is apparently down to fears they won't be able to compete, and with his own reputation on the line, he wants out 'as soon as possible'. This is where Tottenham come in, as it's claimed they're willing to spend even more money than Leeds United were when the Yorkshire side had been linked.

Genee explained:

"I heard from people last week that he will not stay anyway. He does not want to run the risk that things can go very badly in the Champions League and that he will no longer be in the picture with the big clubs. "He wants to go as soon as possible be financially independent, which is easier at a big club. " He wanted to go to Leeds. They wanted to pay four million euros and he found that attractive. Spurs wants to pay even more."

Should Tottenham hire Slot?

Off the back of this news, it appears Slot's future is an ever-developing story and Tottenham still have every chance of appointing him.

The 4-4-2 tactician, called a 'manic' and 'ultra-attacking' by members of the media, could be Spurs' stand-out employed manager option given both his playing style and work with Feyenoord.

Slot's big move could be imminent this year and, going by repeated links, Spurs are a likely destination and they should certainly consider his credentials.