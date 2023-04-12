Tottenham Hotspur hero Darren Anderton has given his thumbs up as Spurs reportedly eye a move for ex-Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy is said to have commenced his search for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte, who left north London by mutual consent three weeks ago.

Indeed, Spurs have been linked to a succession of heirs, perhaps most notably the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Rodgers - who all stand out as enticing options given their currently unemployed status.

Tottenham are free to open talks with the aforementioned five as there is no club standing in their way, with Rodgers in particular becoming very heavily linked in the last week.

Reports have suggested that the 50-year-old is being lined up by Spurs and he has a good chance of succeeding Conte, coming after he was also reportedly targeted in 2021 to succeed Jose Mourinho..

Speaking to The Daily Express, Anderton has claimed Rodgers would get Spurs playing 'the Tottenham way' again - going on to explain why he would be a good appointment.

The pundit explained:

""I like Brendan Rodgers. When he's given top, top players... I mean, what he did at Liverpool, he was so unlucky not to win the Premier League there. "He plays a brand of football that Tottenham fans want to see. I think that's fair to say. Since Pochettino, with Mourinho and Conte, the football has been dour at times. "We've got some wonderful footballers, but two very defensive managers that have certainly made for some very dull afternoons at White Hart Lane. So I think that comes into it. "I feel like he plays a brand of football that is the Tottenham way, and I think that would work."

What would Rodgers bring to Spurs?

Having clinched nine pieces of silverware in total across his career, Rodgers would actually come as a shrewd alternative to the likes of Pochettino and Nagelsmann.

He's been praised as a 'super manager' by top-flight bosses like David Moyes, with the 50-year-old also guiding Leicester to FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs in 2021.

His relegation-threatened final few months at the King Power arguably don't tell the whole story, especially considering Rodgers led his former club to back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

Spurs arguably have a more in-depth squad overall and we believe the Northern Irishman has the potential to succeed with them in the Premier League.