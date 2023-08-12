Italian journalist Davide Chinellato has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's striker plans with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the running to succeed Harry Kane.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

The departure of Spurs legend Kane leaves a gaping hole in Ange Postecoglou's squad as the new season gets underway, and it's a problem which needs to be solved quickly.

Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich was sealed after Tottenham agreed a €100 million (£86m) plus an extra €20 million (£17.2m) in possible add-ons, but there is an argument to be made that the 30-year-old is practically irreplaceable.

Postecoglou, speaking after the striker's move to Bayern, admitted that he knew it had been coming for a long time.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the 57-year-old said ahead of their opener against Brentford on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into to what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi and Gent's Gift Orban, as well as Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, have all been linked with moves to Spurs following Kane's exit.

Vlahovic, who the Lilywhites have held a long-standing interest in, is another name to be mentioned as a candidate to step into Kane's shoes.

That is according to Chinellato, who wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport that the attacker "could come back into the news" as Tottenham draw up a shortlist of striker targets.

"Tottenham had monitored the Serbian's situation last month," wrote the reporter.

"But had given up when it seemed that Kane would have to stay. Now it could come back into the news, provided that Levy decides to invest the 80 million (£69 million) that Juve values ​​him in the 23-year-old. And that Dusan decides that a season at Tottenham."

How good is Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic finished the 2022/2023 Serie A campaign as Juventus' top scorer with 10 goals.

While that isn't exactly mouth-watering, the striker did bag 17 in 21 Italian top flight appearances for Fiorentina the previous campaign.

Vlahovic is a striker of real quality when playing at his very best, a sentiment echoed by pundit Micah Richards, who lavished praise on him back in late 2021.

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live (via The Independent).

“He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

However, Vlahovic's marquee price tag of around £69 million could well prove a sticking point for Spurs.