The agents of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili have been in England for talks with Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Despite not having a new manager in place to succeed Antonio Conte, there have been various reports of Spurs identifying transfer targets ahead of the summer window regardless.

Having appointed Chief Football Officer Scott Munn to oversee on-field operations - in the absence of club chief Fabio Paratici as he serves his 30-month ban pending appeal - Spurs reportedly have their eyes on a few stars.

Leicester City playmaker James Maddison has stood out as the most regularly mentioned name of the past fortnight with the Premier League top four hopefuls allegedly holding a very serious interest in his signature.

Meanwhile, Spurs are reportedly on the lookout for Hugo Lloris' eventual replacement - coming as the France international nears the final year of his deal. Indeed, Tottenham have been linked to the likes of Illan Meslier and Napoli star Alex Meret.

Now, as per a fresh claim by 90min, it appears 6 foot 6 shot-stopper Mamardashvili is now among the players who could replace Lloris at Spurs. It is believed the player's representatives have been in England for talks with the north Londoners, as well as Chelsea, Man United and Leicester City.

The Georgia international has been a shining light in an otherwise dismal campaign for Valencia, who find themselves in the bottom three and in real danger of relegation. Further abroad, Mamardashvili is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, Monaco and AC Milan.

While there is no further news on how talks went with Spurs, 90min also claims that the 22-year-old is keen to leave Valencia this summer and the La Liga side won't stand in his way. £30 million could be enough for Tottenham to make the move with Valencia apparently set to ask for more from any Spanish rival.

Should Spurs move for Mamardashvili?

Very young and already impressing for Valencia, the keeper could be a brilliant and shrewd long-term option to succeed Lloris between the sticks.

At £30m, Spurs could secure a Lloris replacement for years to come in Mamardashvili given 22 is a junior age in the goalkeeping department. Tottenham arguably need a commanding presence to fill Lloris' boots and the Georgian's towering figure could be just what they need.

In demand from the Premier League and on the continent, Valencia's shot-stopper is garnering plenty of attention, which is perhaps another indicator of his quality.