Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane wants to join Bayern Munich and is even ready to threaten Daniel Levy with a free exit next year, according to reports.

Who is leaving Spurs?

The 29-year-old isn't the only star to be linked with an exit from Spurs this summer, with Ange Postecoglou said to be plotting a major N17 overhaul.

The arrivals of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison from Leicester City and the incoming Manor Solomon hand Tottenham the task of both recouping funds and freeing up space in Postecoglou's squad.

Of the players who could leave north London, with midfielder Harry Winks already departing for Leicester City, there are a fair few.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele hae been mentioned as candidates for the chopping block (The Telegraph), while midfield regular Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is open to leaving this window.

Lloris has freely admitted he could seek a fresh opportunity, candidly telling Nice-Matin that this could be the end of an era after 11 years with Spurs.

"We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Indeed, Tottenham supporters could be seeing a very different side next season, but one star Levy will be desperate to keep is Kane.

Bayern hold a very serious interest in the striker and their manager, Thomas Tuchel, is said to be pushing hard for him as he attempts to bring a world class forward to the Allianz Arena.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, a Bayern insider, has shared an update on the matter - and it doesn't bode well for Tottenham.

Kane apparently "wants" to join the Bundesliga giants, and is even ready to threaten chairman Levy with a free transfer in 2024.

Tuchel is apparently in constant contact Tottenham's prized asset, with Kane making it very clear he is more than open to a Bayern move this summer.

Sharing details on a "secret meeting" between the pair in Kane's own house, Falk claims the Spurs star was left very impressed by the conversation with Tuchel. The former Leyton Orient loanee, following on from the discussions, "clearly assured" Bayern's manager that he is willing to join them.

After Levy thwarted Kane's exit in 2021, despite a supposed gentleman's agreement, the player is "ready to prevail" this time and could even float the danger of leaving for nothing.

The obstacle in all of this is Levy and his demands, but going by this update, the Tottenham attacker could make things very difficult for Spurs' chief by pushing for a move.

What's been said about Harry Kane?

Called a "world class" striker by Antonio Conte, the Lilywhites will be desperate not to lose Kane, who scored 30 goals in 38 league appearances last season (WhoScored).

"We are talking about a world class striker,” Conte said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."