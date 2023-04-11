Tottenham Hotspur see Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson as an 'heir apparent' to star striker Harry Kane, according to Mail journalist Simon Jones.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

For much of the past week, reports have centred around James Maddison and the potential Spurs capture of Leicester City's star player - with chairman Daniel Levy apparently determined to sign him.

However, he isn't the only player who Spurs have their eye on amid Levy's search for a new manager also. The Premier League top four hopefuls are still on the lookout for Antonio Conte's replacement in north London, yet the appointment of Chief Football Officer Scott Munn could mean Tottenham have more resources to start preparing for the summer transfer window.

As such, there are a few positions Spurs could need to reinforce, with a centre-back or two also previously rumoured to be a priority for the club. As well as this, the Lilywhites may need to start thinking about which strikers could eventually take Kane's mantle.

Not only is the 29-year-old out of contract in 2024, but he is also slowly approaching the twilight phase of his career, meaning Tottenham have their eyes on possible long-term replacements.

Now, according to The Daily Mail reporter Jones, there has been an interesting update on that front as Spurs target Brighton starlet Ferguson. Man United are also said to be admirers of the 18-year-old but Tottenham see Ferguson as an 'heir apparent' to Kane.

Indeed, both Spurs and United apparently have a 'strong interest' in the teenager, coming after claims that Ferguson is also wanted by heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Should Spurs make a move for Ferguson?

The forward is a seriously exciting prodigy with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi even claiming that he has the potential to become a European great.

As per WhoScored, Ferguson has racked up six goal contributions in total over six full starts and as many appearances off the bench - impressive numbers for a player so young.

Brighton are still well in contention for a Europa League qualification place with two games in hand on fifth-placed Spurs - and Ferguson has contributed effectively to their standings.

Called 'world-class' by Brighton reporter Ryan Adsett, Ferguson has also impressed for the Republic of Ireland at international level - already scoring his first goal for them against Latvia in late March.

It's hardly surprising Spurs have taken note of his exploits, yet it appears they face stiff competition for his services.