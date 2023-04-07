Journalist Craig Hope of The Daily Mail has made a pretty exciting Tottenham Hotspur transfer claim involving Leicester City star James Maddison.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

While chaos currently engulfs the Premier League top-four chasers, there have still been plenty of transfer rumours circulating under the radar as chairman Daniel Levy searches for a new manager.

Indeed, Spurs' lack of a permanent Antonio Conte replacement is just one issue, with sporting director Fabio Paratici now also taking a back seat amid his 30-month worldwide ban from football. The Italian is currently on a sabbatical, pending his FIGC appeal hearing on April 19.

Meanwhile, there are concerns surrounding the future of star striker Harry Kane, who is yet to commit to fresh terms and could leave as a free agent when his contract expires next year. Tottenham's crucial next few months may well shape the success of their club for years to come, and to make matters more awkward for Levy, the summer transfer window is also slowly approaching.

The Lilywhites have been linked to signing a new centre-back or two, with Levy also believed to be personally determined over signing the £50 million Maddison from Leicester.

Spurs have arguably been without a central creative midfield presence since Christian Eriksen's departure in 2020, something the club are apparently determined to fix.

Now, as per an update by reporter Hope, speaking on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room), a pretty exciting claim has come to light on Maddison's potential Spurs move.

Commenting on his links to Newcastle, the journalist delivered both a mighty blow to the Magpies and some amazing news for Spurs, stating:

“I don’t expect James Maddison to go to Newcastle now, the noises I’m hearing, he will be going to Spurs."

Why Spurs need to sign Maddison

The Foxes playmaker, called a 'genius' by members of the media, has been nothing short of a shining light for his struggling side this season.

As per WhoScored, Maddison tops Leicester's charts for many different attacking stats - averaging more attempts at goal, key passes made and attracting their most fouls per 90 in the league.

The 26-year-old has 15 goal contributions to his name - again more than any Leicester player - with it being obvious why Spurs are taking such a keen interest.

News of him potentially being on the verge of a Tottenham move is surely a glimmer of light in an otherwise dark and uncertain time for fans.