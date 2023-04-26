Tottenham Hotspur gem Jude Soonsup-Bell has torn his hamstring and will miss the rest of this season, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs injury news?

Spurs interim head coach Ryan Mason is having to cope without a few first team stars in the final run of this Premier League season.

The coach is tasked with helping Tottenham maintain their fight for a top four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification, but after a humbling 6-1 loss to Newcastle on Sunday, he faces a real uphill battle.

Mason won't be helped by the absence of five major players, with goalkeeping number one Hugo Lloris the latest to be sidelined after pulling up with an injury against Newcastle.

The Frenchman joins Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur on the treatment table as Mason scrambles to make the most of his thin squad.

Spurs signed Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea in the January transfer window, with the teenager already possessing quite a reputation from his time at Stamford Bridge.

Even league champions Man City were thought to be interested in the forward before he opted to join Spurs, highlighting his obvious ability, but it appears he won't be able to showcase his potential in the academy until next season.

According to Spurs expert John Wenham, writing via his Lilywhites Rose social media account, Soonsup-Bell will now miss the rest of this campaign after tearing his hamstring.

He explained:

Who is Soonsup-Bell?

The England Under-18 international has been a brilliant player at youth level for both Chelsea and Spurs, with Blues U18 coach Ed Brand raving over Soonsup-Bell in an interview, stating:

"Jude is a top goalscorer. He showed great composure to get the ball out of his feet and finish well when he got his chance. He is a fantastic player at this level and he should be really proud."

While he is arguably yet to truly showcase that in a Spurs shirt, the potential to succeed at Tottenham is certainly there, having racked up five goal contributions (four goals and an assist) in 14 Premier League 2 appearances before his injury.

Spurs will be hoping his recovery goes as smoothly as possible with hamstring issues known to be problematic depending on the severity.