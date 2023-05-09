Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has signed a new contract at Turf Moor, dealing a blow to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in his hunt for a new boss.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Reports in the last week have suggested that Levy has completed the due-diligence stage of his search for Antonio Conte's replacement. Spurs are apparently set to step up talks with managerial candidates as a result, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique in their thinking.

As well as the aforementioned duo, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim are rumoured to be high on their agenda, as Levy seemingly looks to appoint an exciting, young coach with plenty of potential.

Kompany, who has just guided Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, has also been attracting Levy's interest with reports stating that talks had been held.

The Man City legend, after his Championship exploits with Burnley, could be viewed as one of Britain's most exciting young managers - and perhaps even Europe's.

It's little surprise Kompany found his way on to Tottenham's shortlist of candidates for a time, yet it now appears that any hope of appointing the Belgian has been dashed, as he makes an official decision on his future.

Indeed, the 37-year-old has penned a new five-year deal at his club, putting rumours of a possible Spurs move well and truly to bed.

Dealing a blow to Levy, Kompany's decision to sign a new contract means Spurs may have to go back to the drawing board and forget all hope of appointing the former top flight star.

Speaking to Burnley's official website after putting pen to paper on fresh terms, Kompany said:

“Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years."Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step.”

Who should Spurs hire instead?

Called an 'extraordinary leader' by Burnley chairman Alan Pace, losing out on Kompany will be a slightly sore one to take from Spurs' perspective, but they do have alternative options.

Out of work after leaving Bayern, we believe the north Londoners must throw all their weight behind persuading Nagelsmann to take the job.

The 35-year-old stands out as, arguably, Europe's most exciting manager and encourages an intense, high-pressing brand of football which could make Spurs supporters stand up and take note.

Already boasting a league title at his age, Nagelsmann had kept Bayern fighting on all fronts before he was surprisingly dismissed, but their loss could be Levy's gain at Tottenham.