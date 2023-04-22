Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has gone 'cold' on the idea of appointing former boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Pochettino to Spurs?

The 51-year-old has been subject to intense rumours linking him with a sensational Spurs return, coming after the north Londoners mutually parted ways with manager Antonio Conte last month.

Pochettino is currently a free agent after leaving Paris-Saint Germain last year, opening the door for Levy and co to open talks and make a move for their former head coach.

Large sections of the Spurs fanbase appear eager for him to make a comeback, often singing his name from the stands at home matches as they call for Tottenham to bring Pochettino back.

However, recent reports have suggested that there is division within Tottenham over who they should hire, with certain players yearning for Pochettino while Spurs chiefs prefer other options like Vincent Kompany or a British name (The Daily Mail).

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones has claimed that Levy is personally going 'cold' on the thought of re-hiring Pochettino.

He explained:

"There is still that temptation to actually go for Poch and bring him home. It’s an idea that I’m told Levy has gone a little cold on, but the fans are singing his name, he is out of work, and there are still those memories that live on of what he was able to do when in charge last time.“In a PR sense, it is the easiest appointment - but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is the best appointment. It’s going to be a tough call. At the moment, we don’t know for sure that Spurs will make a decision before the end of the season."I do think that’s the aim, I think they would like to end on a positive note and with some optimism in time to go into the summer transfer window and continue talks with Harry Kane over a new contract, but it is still a little cloudy."

Should Spurs give up on Pochettino?

We cannot really understand why Levy has gone off the idea, especially since he is one of the elite coaches who are freely available and possesses the necessary Premier League experience to succeed at the club.

Pochettino, called 'world class' for his work on a shoe-string budget at Tottenham (Jamie O'Hara), also already knows both the club and certain players within the squad - making a potential transition period quite minimal.

As the search for Tottenham's next manager goes on, we believe Levy has some thinking to do in regards to Pochettino.