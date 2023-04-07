Journalist Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express has shared his own update on Tottenham Hotspur and their links to Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner.

What's the latest on Glasner to Spurs?

The Austrian is one of many names to have been mentioned as a possible Antonio Conte replacement at Spurs. Indeed, Glasner comes as another managerial candidate who is reportedly attracting chairman Daniel Levy's interest.

The 48-year-old joins many prestigious coaches currently on the Lilywhites' managerial wishlist, with Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and even Brendan Rodgers among those wanted in north London.

Levy has many pressing issues to contend with at the club - most notably their hunt for a new boss, sporting director Fabio Paratici's worldwide footballing ban and star striker Harry Kane's contract situation. It is the job of Spurs' eventual next manager to steady the ship and potentially sway the likes of Kane to commit themselves - a tall order given the situation at Hotspur Way right now.

Glasner, according to recent reports, may well be a possible nomination to help move Tottenham forward - with reporter Taylor now sharing what he knows about the former Wolfsburg manager.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, backing other claims, the Express journalist says Spurs admire him and is one of a few 'interesting' names to have emerged. This comes after reliable reporter Alasdair Gold reported that Tottenham actually interviewed Glasner to replace Jose Mourinho in 2021.

Taylor said:

"You've got Oliver Glasner at Frankfurt, who seems to be admired by the club. Even Ange Postecoglou as well at Celtic. I think he deserves a crack at a job in the Premier League. "But yeah, there are some interesting names out there. So it's certainly something for Tottenham to get stuck into because there are so many candidates."

Could Glasner get the Spurs job?

While big-name options like Pochettino and Enrique come as, arguably, far more tantalising given their status - we believe Glasner could also be a fairly solid move.

Having guided Frankfurt to a Europa League triumph last year, the 3-4-2-1 manager has been praised for his pre-game preparation and attention to detail.

Niko Kovac, speaking to the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung (via Bundesliga.com), shared his opinion on Glasner whilst seriously endorsing him, explaining:

“He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them."

This could be music to the ears of Tottenham chiefs who must weigh their next manager carefully, and if they decide to formally move, there is apparently an exit clause in Glasner's current contract.