Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner who is officially leaving his club this summer, according to reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

Spurs have shortlisted a succession of managerial candidates in the last fortnight, but as their number of options shrink, supporters are getting a clearer idea of who could succeed Antonio Conte.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Burnley's Vincent Kompany, who were rumoured to be of interest to chairman Daniel Levy, will no longer be contending as both tacticians commit their long term futures.

Former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann won't be getting the job as things stand with various reports ruling him out of the running.

As a result, Spurs are targeting far narrower options, with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Slot among the primary contenders.

Glasner, who is confirmed to be departing Frankfurt a year before the expiry of his contract, has been linked with a move to north London and The Daily Mail have an update.

According to their information, whilst the likes of Slot and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique enter pole position, Spurs have also held talks with Glasner behind-the-scenes.

While his appointment could be viewed as an "underwhelming" one, it appears the 48-year-old is still in the frame, and Spurs hope to settle on preffered candidates in the next fortnight.

Who is Oliver Glasner?

The tactican, who won a Europa League title with Eintracht last season, could be a fairly solid option for Levy and co given he is soon to be a free agent.

Favouring the 3-4-2-1 formation, Spurs players would arguably grow accustomed to Glasner's style of play quickly, as it is not too dissimilar to that of Conte.

He will be readily-available for hire this summer which comes as a real pull for Spurs, with no club to stand in the way of Glasner's possible appointment.

Former Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac gave a glowing endorsement on his counterpart last year, explaining to the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung (via Bundesliga):

“He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them,"“He doesn’t just let Eintracht run their boots off. He adjusts tactics, tries to simulate the opponent during the week in training. Oliver has transferred his ideas of football well to his team because he works methodically, because there’s no chopping and changing.”

It will be interesting to see if Glasner emerges as a prime contender, with Slot currently thought of as being the frontrunner.