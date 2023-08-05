Tottenham Hotspur are sealing a deal for Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz with journalist Daniele Longo claiming he will stay at Spurs rather than go back out on loan.

Ange Postecoglou's side have officially confirmed the arrivals of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ashley Phillips, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon this summer.

The September 1st deadline is upon us, and as we enter the final phase of the transfer window, a flurry of exciting reports have confirmed that Spurs are closing in on two major singings.

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has already given his famous "here we go" line to a deal for Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven, who is apparently completing his move this weekend.

Meanwhile, Veliz is another player who is set to join Postecoglou, with Romano confirming that Tottenham have indeed agreed a deal for the highly-rated Argentinian forward.

Rosario Central's star had been subject to rumours that he will go back out on loan to Rosario for around six months, but Longo has refuted those claims as he shares an exciting Veliz update on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, it is now believed the 19-year-old will join Tottenham without the need of having to temporarily return to his current club, as Postecoglou seals another option for the current season.

"Veliz-Tottenham, a 15 million euro operation (value of the release clause)," wrote Longo.

"The player will go to London immediately (no loan at Rosario Central)."

How good is Alejo Veliz?

Veliz scored 11 goals and bagged a further assist in the Argentinian first division last season, and going by recent plaudits, Spurs supporters can expect an attacker of real potential.

Nottingham Forest were linked with a move for the teenager before Tottenham swooped in, and South American football content creator Nathan Joyes believes he is an "exciting" forward.

"There’s two exciting forwards in the Primera who can make the step up," wrote Joyes.

"River’s Lucas Beltran is one - Veliz is the other. He’s only 19 but one who can go to the very top. For £10-15m, get it done."

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has branded Veliz one of the most interesting young forwards on his continent, even if he isn't quite the finished article yet.

Kulig wrote:

"Still far from being a finished product, but the potential is really high. One of the most interesting young strikers in South America."

South American football expert Tim Vickery, though, has admitted he has his doubts over Veliz.

“Veliz is a 19-year-old, strapping, target-man type of centre-forward," said Vickery on Sky (via The Boot Room).

“Now, we’ve seen quite a few out-and-out goalscorers from Argentina come over to English football in the last few years. Maybe [Luciano] Figueroa at Birmingham, [Facundo] Ferreyra at Newcastle, [Mauro] Boselli at Wigan, [Jonathan] Calleri at West Ham, [Guido] Carijo at Southampton.

“As I ring out this list of names, you’re probably saying ‘Who?’ because none of them made an impact. That type of player who doesn’t offer a great deal apart from goalscoring, coming straight in from South America or Argentina, that type of Argentine centre-forward has consistently struggled in Premier League football."