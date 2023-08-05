Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has undergone surgery after an injury blow to his ankle, and he'll join Bryan Gil on the sidelines, the club have confirmed.

What's the latest Spurs injury news?

Spurs currently have three first teamers on the treatment table with midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, left-back Ryan Sessegnon and Gil out of action.

Bentancur suffered a ruptured ACL injury back in February, with the Uruguayan needing his own surgery in Spain and has been undergoing rehabilitation ever since.

"The injury was at a time when I was very well, but the truth is that I do not change what happened for anything,” said Bentancur in late June (ESPN via Sport Witness).

“I was missing a lot at the family level and everything that I am experiencing with my daughter and my girlfriend in these four months is priceless. That is also why my recovery time has passed so quickly and I am doing so well.

“It’s a long injury, one of the most difficult in football, but the truth is that I’m having such a good time with my family… I train the same every day, I do double shifts two or three times a week.

“I brought the club’s physiotherapist to Uruguay; we continue working and my knee is doing very well. I didn’t set a lap time, but I hope in two or three months to be at least gaining a few minutes again.”

The estimated return date for Bentancur, as things stand, is around mid-September so he isn't likely to miss much of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Sessegnon's fitness woes at Tottenham continue, with the Englishman needing surgery on his left hamstring following a pre-season injury.

There is currently no estimated return date for the defender as he continues his recovery, with Spanish youngster Gil also sidelined after his own surgical needs. The midfielder underwent treatment on a groin injury and it's unclear on when he will return.

Whiteman, who suffered an ankle injury pre-season, is now set to join the aforementioned with Tottenham confirming he has also gone under the knife.

The 24-year-old will now begin rehab and a return date for the shot-stopper will be known in due course.

How good is Alfie Whiteman?

The Englishman's chances of a move away this window for game time have now been sadly scuppered and it's unclear what the future may hold for him.

As things stand, if Spurs cannot sell Hugo Lloris this window, Whiteman has both the Frenchman and summer signing Guglielmo Vicario ahead of him in the pecking order.

The former Ostersunds loanee, though, has been praised for his sky-high potential in recent seasons - as said by Paul Robinson in 2019 after the player penned a new deal.

He told Football Insider:

“He’s a Spurs fan as well, a massive Spurs fan, so it will be a great boost for him, he’s played for England at all levels, 16-19

“It’s always difficult as a goalkeeper as you don’t tend to get your chance and you may find he has to go out on loan, and get his game time and experience elsewhere.

“But it shows how highly the club rates him in order to give a new contract just over a year after signing one.”