Journalist Paul Brown has commented on Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma and how he could be set for a "big" new role this campaign.

How good is Yves Bissouma?

Spurs' last match was also manager Ange Postecoglou's first competitive victory in charge of his new club, as the north Londoners sealed a fairly comfortable 2-0 win over Man United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou's brand of attacking, aggressive football was on full display as second half goals from starlet midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and Lautaro Martinez (OG) gifted them a great three points in their opening home game of the season.

Bissouma, alongside Sarr, bossed the Spurs midfield and formed an excellent partnership - with the two Africans earning serious praise for their displays against Erik ten Hag's visitors.

Pundit Danny Murphy, speaking to Match of The Day, was particularly impressed by Bissouma who "looked like he was enjoying himself" throughout the 90 minutes.

"Bissouma and Sarr, the two lads in midfield, complimented by Maddison, were outstanding," said the former Liverpool midfielder.

"Their athleticism, bravery and quality on the ball was great. Bissouma looked like he was enjoying himself throughout.

"It was so open from United, we haven't seen this from Tottenham in so long, where someone can go into the box and create problems.

"It was a terrific performance."

Despite not featuring much under ex-Tottenham boss Antonio Conte during his debut season, it appears Bissouma has been reinvigorated by Postecoglou's arrival.

The midfield number 8 stood out as one of Spurs' best performers against United, making five tackles in total and appearing very comfortable alongside Sarr in front of Postecoglou's back four.

If Bissouma replicates that performance over the coming months/weeks on a regular basis, there is reason to believe he could transform into a major success.

Reporter Brown of The Daily Star, speaking to GiveMeSport, says the former Brighton star has been handed a "big" new role at Spurs, and if all goes to plan, Bissouma may well become "one of Spurs most important players".

“The way that Spurs are playing and the way they set up gives Yves Bissouma a lot of responsibility," said Brown.

"He is going to have to be the main man in that midfield really, he’s got the responsibility for holding down the fort but also being the first player to play the outlet pass and drive the team on as well.

"I think he’s been given quite a big role by Ange Postecoglou and if he thrives in that role, he could become one of Spurs’ most important players this season.”

What's been said about Yves Bissouma?

Before putting pen to paper on a move to Spurs in the summer of 2022, Bissouma was hailed as one of Brighton's "monster" players by sections of the media.

Former Seagulls star Dale Stephens, speaking way back in 2018, also hailed the Mali international as one of the best players he's ever played with.

“Obviously I want to play every game I can but I think it’s healthy. I quite enjoy the competition," said Stephens.

“It’s the sort of environment that you want to play in and improve in. I train against Biss. He’s one of the best players I’ve played with."