Tottenham Hotspur have entered the mix to sign Barcelona forward Ansu Fati as journalist Adrian Sanchez shares what he knows on social media.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs have completed the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz, but there are suggestions even more could arrive.

The departure of star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich gifts the club a huge financial windfall this late in the window but also leaves manager Ange Postecoglou bereft for striker quality.

Kane sealed his big-money move last week and it's now Tottenham's task to use that cash wisely. Spurs are eager to add another defender to their ranks, as already explained by Postecoglou, not to mention a new midfielder and forward.

For the latter area, Gent striker Gift Orban, Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson and Rennes forward Jeremy Doku are just some of the names to be linked most recently.

However, despite the sale of Kane, Postecoglou has confirmed that the club may need to offload others before bringing more players in - as the squad is already pretty large.

“We just can't keep bringing players in, we need to move some players out,” Postecoglou said.

"That's kind of where our focus is right now.

“Over the next three weeks what we don't want to do is have it all happen really late in the window which means we're caught short in any areas. It's got to work that way. We can't just keep accumulating players. We've got a massive squad as it is at the moment and we need to work on that."

While the focus for now appears to be on outgoings for now, if Spurs manage to seal a few exit deals soon, reporter Sanchez has revealed that they're in the mix for Fati from Barcelona.

Taking to X, the Spanish journalist claims Tottenham are now eyeing the 20-year-old and keeping abreast of his ongoing saga at the Camp Nou,

Fati, who could be seen as one of Barca's most exciting La Masia academy products in recent years, has been linked with an exit.

How good is Ansu Fati?

The £199,000-per-week attacker played 36 times in La Liga over 2022/2023, scoring seven goals and assisting three others, though a lot of those cameos also came from the bench.

It isn't unreasonable to think a move to England for more game time may well appeal to Fati, but Barca boss Xavi is a big admirer and could do all he can to keep him.

"We started him on the left today but we know we can play anywhere,” Xavi said.

“We wanted him to cut inside, but if he has two chances, he scores one, he is dangerous in the box. There are some players who are very good but I think he is just a star.”

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Former Real Madrid and Barca star Luis Figo also revealed his huge admiration for Fati in a recent interview.

“I look at players who play in my position," said Figo.

"I like to watch Kingsley Coman, Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Rodrygo. I think they are very top players and I enjoy watching them play.”