Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Fenerbache attacking midfielder Arda Guler alongside AC Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

A creative playmaker is among the positions needed at Spurs with new manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly targeting a number of candidates.

Leicester City star James Maddison, who was a standout with his performances at the King Power Stadium last season, is seen as a top target with reports suggesting they're set to do battle with Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has also been sporadically linked, as football.london claimed Tottenham emerged as "surprise" contenders for his signature last week.

Other areas of the squad set to be bolstered are in-between the sticks, especially with Hugo Lloris admitting he could leave this summer, and it is widely reported that Spurs are set to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in a £16.4 million deal.

Tottenham are also chasing a new centre-back to patch their leaky defence which conceded more league goals than any other side above 15th last season.

For the attacking midfield area, Maddison and Gallagher appear on the agenda, but National World journalist Wheatley also claims that Spurs want to sign Fenerbache wonderkid Guler.

The 18-year-old, who is highly sought-after abroad, is attracting interest from Milan, Barca and Dortmund but Tottenham are well in the mix.

Guler has apparently met with Fenerbache president Ali Koç this week to discuss his future amid this serious interest, with the dazzling teenager also possessing an attractive €17.5 million (£15m) release clause in his contract.

Who is Arda Guler?

Regardless of his young age, Guler has showcased exactly why top clubs are circling for his signature.

Over his 20 league appearances for Fenerbache last season, the Turkey international weighed in with seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) and bested all of his teammates for certain stats.

Indeed, Guler averaged more key passes per 90 in the final third than any Fenerbache player over 2022/2023, and only Emre Mor completed a higher number of successful take-ons than the starlet (WhoScored).

World Cup winner and former AC Milan star Andrea Pirlo has also tipped him for stardom, branding Guler a player of serious "quality" and potential.

“Arda Guler is a very talented player,” Pirlo said.

“He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential."