Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to open talks with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot amid their serious interest in Luis Enrique, according to reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

It's been over a month since Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy mutually decided to part ways with former boss Antonio Conte, with the search still well and truly on.

The Lilywhites have been linked to a host of manager options in the last month alone with Mauricio Pochettino, Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane standing out as their most prestigous options who are readily-available.

However, there are certain obstacles behind-the-scenes standing in the way of immediate appointment as interim boss Cristian Stellini takes charge until the end of this Premier League season.

Pochettino, for instance, is reportedly wanted by members of the Spurs squad but Levy and club officials have different views on who should replace Conte.

Meanwhile, Spurs will have to compete with London rivals for the signature of Enrique, given he is also a firm candidate to succeed Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

One coach who presents a solution is Slot, with the only other English sides in contention being West Ham and Crystal Palace (The Times). Tottenham could arguably have better pulling power than their city neighbours and reports suggest they're willing to invest in his capture from Feyenoord.

Now, as per 90min, there has been a further update on their interest in Slot as they also seek talks with Enrique. It is believed that Levy and co are 'also keen to speak' with the 44-year-old on their managerial vacancy.

His impressive work in the Netherlands, where Feyenoord are on the brink of an Eredivisie title, appears to have earned him credit at Spurs as the club eye negotiations. It's said in the report that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim are two other names being considered.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

Barring his brilliant season at Feyenoord, Slot oh so nearly brought home a UEFA Conference League title at the end of last season - just losing out in the final to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

The 4-2-2 boss has been called an 'ultra-attacking' tactician by Dutch football experts and other members of the media hold Slot in very high esteem. Indeed, reporter Karan Tejwani even called him one of the best in his country, saying this before Feyenoord's Conference League final last year:

"Arne Slot’s done an impressive job with Feyenoord this season, and with AZ in the years before. One of the best coaches in the Netherlands. Adding a European trophy to a fine league season would be a brilliant first campaign."

Even before his title-chasing campaign, Slot was already highly regarded, and repeated links suggest he could be considered for the long-run.